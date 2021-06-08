Cancel
Morgan State softball team notches first-ever conference title, NCAA tournament appearance

By Demetrius Dillard
Florida Star
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has never been as much buzz surrounding the Morgan State University softball program as it has this season. Though Morgan State didn’t lead in most statistical categories among other conference opponents, the team’s togetherness and resilience distinguished them from their contemporaries. With a 10-5 win over North Carolina Central on May 15, the Bears earned a MEAC championship and […]

www.thefloridastar.com
