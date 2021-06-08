Morgan State softball team notches first-ever conference title, NCAA tournament appearance

Twin Cedars played at Grand View Christian Monday night where their softball team upset the 13th ranked in 1A Thunder. On the baseball diamond, the Sabers fell 9-3. Some mistakes early in the game for the Twin Cedars softball team kept them from jumping out to a comfortable lead in the early stages. The Sabers took a 3-1 advantage into the 6th inning before the bats came alive and doubled their total in the sixth. Twin Cedars would push two more across in the seventh to negate the two runs scored by the Thunder in the final two innings. Grace Bailey grabbed her 13th victory in the circle. The win gives Twin Cedars a 16-6 record on the year.