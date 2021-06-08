Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Strokes Rock Vaccinated New Yorkers In June

Foo Fighters have recently announced they will reopen Madison Square Garden later this month, on June 20. Reopening because, after over 15 months of closure due to the global pandemic, the iconic Madison Square Garden will once again open its doors. Five days before that, at the Agoura Hills Canyon Club in California, the Foos will play an intimate show on Tuesday, June 15. Tickets went on an in-person sale yesterday (13th) for $26 (maybe for the band’s 26th anniversary) and are only available at the club.