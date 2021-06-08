Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Strokes Rock Vaccinated New Yorkers In June

A live-music world that's been showing signs of life during recent weeks is roaring into something like full speed in New York City this month. No sooner did Mayor Bill de Blasio announce advance plans for a celebratory concert to be held in Central Park this August than three noteworthy engagements popped up, one after the other: Bruce Springsteen returning to Broadway, Foo Fighters reopening Madison Square Garden, and the Strokes performing at Irving Plaza, all in June.