The DUP is yet again looking for a new leader after the disastrous tenure of Edwin Poots – forced out last night after only 20 days in charge of the party.His departure followed a heated three-hour crisis meeting of party officers in Belfast on Thursday night, which saw an angry party revolt against his decision to agree a deal with Sinn Fein and nominate a new first minister.It leaves delicate power-sharing arrangements at Stormont in disarray – and raises the prospect of the Northern Ireland Executive once again collapsing, as it did in 2017.Why was Edwin Poots forced out?It was made...