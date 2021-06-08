Greensburg council votes 3-2 in favor of non-binding MOU with scooter company

— Greensburg City Council voted 3-2 last night to enter into a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with Bird Electric Scooters. Councilmembers Vietta McKenzie and Kevin Fleetwood voted in favor of the non-binding MOU and were joined in the majority vote by Mayor Joshua Marsh. The Mayor cast the deciding vote due to the absence of Council President Jamie Cain, who was out of town because of work-related commitments. Those who voted in the majority say the city has not entered into a contract with Bird and is not obligated to get the scooters operating on Greensburg streets.