Logan Paul Is Getting Clowned Hard Over Claims That Floyd Mayweather Actually Knocked Him Out

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather’s blockbuster boxing match apparently made over $50 million in Pay-Per-View buys. The latest report from Boxing Scene lays out how many people ordered the fight and it is astonishing how many people tuned in to see the YouTube star in the ring. Even more impressively, this was the biggest single-day of new subscribers for Showtime since the launch of their streaming platform in 2015. All of these developments can be staggering, but that doesn’t give credit to the massive hype train this promotion created. From the moment the contract had dried, social media was debating who would win and why. Paul has a legion of young fans that basically hang on his every stunt. For others out there, Mayweather is a living legend, and the face of a brand made reality. This thing was always going to be a cultural lightning rod, and the sparks flew for Showtime this weekend.