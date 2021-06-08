Logan Paul Is Getting Clowned Hard Over Claims That Floyd Mayweather Actually Knocked Him Out
YouTube megastar-turned-boxer Logan Paul gave himself immense credit following his Showtime exhibition bout against boxing icon Floyd Mayweather, stating he went toe-to-toe with the legendary pro for 8 rounds without being knocked down or knocked out. There's no real debate over the first part of Paul's statement, but in regards to the second, Paul is getting clowned by quite a few folks online who believe the YouTuber actually did get knocked unconscious during a key moment during their fight.www.cinemablend.com