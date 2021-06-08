Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Logan Paul Is Getting Clowned Hard Over Claims That Floyd Mayweather Actually Knocked Him Out

By Mick Joest
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YouTube megastar-turned-boxer Logan Paul gave himself immense credit following his Showtime exhibition bout against boxing icon Floyd Mayweather, stating he went toe-to-toe with the legendary pro for 8 rounds without being knocked down or knocked out. There's no real debate over the first part of Paul's statement, but in regards to the second, Paul is getting clowned by quite a few folks online who believe the YouTuber actually did get knocked unconscious during a key moment during their fight.

www.cinemablend.com
View All 50 Commentsarrow_down
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Showtime#Ssteaddyy#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Floyd Mayweather hints at retirement as he appears to rule out fighting Logan Paul again

Floyd Mayweather has hinted that his fight against Logan Paul may be the last of his career.The former five-weight world champion has been in retirement ever since beating MMA superstar Conor McGregor in 2017 to move his professional record to 50-0.He returned to the ring to beat kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa inside one round in 2019 before a second exhibition fight with YouTube sensation Paul in Miami on Sunday night.Given his vast experience advantage, Money was widely expected to take Paul out early but failed to do so as the contest went the full eight-rounds.And afterwards he appeared to suggest...
Miami Gardens, FLBoxing Scene

Bettors Continue To Back Underdog Logan Paul Over Heavily Favored Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather ended his perfect pro career having won every fight that mattered, though there remains an audience convinced he will fall in one that won’t count. The majority of betting action has been placed on longshot underdog Logan Paul to conquer the Hall of Fame former five-division champion in their high-profile exhibition. Mayweather (50-0, 27KOs) remains the odds-on favorite to prevail although punters like the chances of Paul (0-1) to pull off the upset this Sunday, live on Showtime Pay-Per-View from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Combat SportsPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Boxing Preview: Floyd Mayweather – Logan Paul

Tomorrow night, the world will see the boxing match that has everyone buzzing. One of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather (50-0), is returning for an exhibition matchup against internet celebrity Logan Paul (0-1). We are in such a weird time in combat sports and this boxing matchup...
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition goes distance

In a boxing exhibition measured not by who won but by how long it lasted, Logan Paul went the distance with retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather on Sunday night in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mayweather called Paul a "great, young fighter. He's better than I thought he was. I'm surprised by...
Combat SportsComicBook

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Fight Gets Ridiculous Amount of PPV Sales

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather’s blockbuster boxing match apparently made over $50 million in Pay-Per-View buys. The latest report from Boxing Scene lays out how many people ordered the fight and it is astonishing how many people tuned in to see the YouTube star in the ring. Even more impressively, this was the biggest single-day of new subscribers for Showtime since the launch of their streaming platform in 2015. All of these developments can be staggering, but that doesn’t give credit to the massive hype train this promotion created. From the moment the contract had dried, social media was debating who would win and why. Paul has a legion of young fans that basically hang on his every stunt. For others out there, Mayweather is a living legend, and the face of a brand made reality. This thing was always going to be a cultural lightning rod, and the sparks flew for Showtime this weekend.
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Khabib confirms $100 million offer from Saudi Arabia to fight Floyd Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired, but it sounds like he’s still in extremely high demand. In a recent episode of Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin’,” Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz discussed some of the recent offers that had come in. One was from Dana White: a chance to fight Georges St-Pierre at 165 pounds. Another: a $100 million offer to box Floyd Mayweather.
Combat SportsInternational Business Times

Boxing News: 'Mini Mike Tyson' Gauges If He Can KO Logan Paul

Davis claims he had knocked out a heavyweight in one sparring session. "Tank" is also being dubbed by some as the "Mini Mike Tyson" An undefeated lightweight boxing champ has weighed in on his chances of knocking out internet sensation Logan Paul. Gervonta Davis is one of the most celebrated...
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Already pulled from Mayweather vs. Paul over drug test triple failure, Jean Pascal now pops for EPO

Oh, you thought Jean Pascal was done testing positive for banned substances? Think again. The former light heavyweight champion, who’d already popped for three steroids in a VADA drug test, can now add EPO to the list. He was scheduled to rematch Badou Jack in the co-main event of Sunday’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul card in Miami, but the first batch of drug test news nixed him.