In order to reach Omaha, teams must be capable of rising to the occasion, responding and consistently winning games in a variety of ways. During the biggest weekend of the season, up to this point because there is now a bigger one waiting, the Longhorns (47-15) put all those things on full, championship-level display. They again took USF’s best punch. They again responded. And they emphatically beat South Florida, 12-4. For a record-setting 37th time, the Texas Longhorns are heading to the College World Series. They’re going back to Omaha. And unlike last time, these Longhorns truly seem capable of making a run at a national title.