Biogen (BIIB) PT Raised to the Street High $500 at Jefferies on a Simple P/E Multiple

StreetInsider.com
 12 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Michael Yee raised the price target on Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) to the Street High $500.00 (from $450.00) noting that the approval of Aduhelm changes the stock BIIB into a large cap growth story that can earn $25-30 EPS power over several years. By applying an 18-20x P/E, the analyst gets to $500 which does not seem unreasonable if the launch goes well.

www.streetinsider.com
