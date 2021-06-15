Biogen (BIIB) PT Raised to the Street High $500 at Jefferies on a Simple P/E Multiple

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.34.