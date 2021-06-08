Cancel
Hunt County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-08 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-09 09:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. TXC231-091445- /O.EXT.KFWD.FL.W.0095.000000T0000Z-210609T1441Z/ /GNVT2.1.ER.210606T1410Z.210608T1500Z.210609T0241Z.NO/ 755 PM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below Flood Stage late this evening and remain below Flood Stage for the next several days. Target Area: Hunt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County.

alerts.weather.gov
City
Hunt, TX
City
Greenville, TX
County
Hunt County, TX
#Flood Stage
