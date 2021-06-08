Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-08 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-09 09:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. TXC231-091445- /O.EXT.KFWD.FL.W.0095.000000T0000Z-210609T1441Z/ /GNVT2.1.ER.210606T1410Z.210608T1500Z.210609T0241Z.NO/ 755 PM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below Flood Stage late this evening and remain below Flood Stage for the next several days. Target Area: Hunt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County.