Special Weather Statement issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-08 09:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Minor flooding may develop. Do not drive into water covering the roadway. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Sullivan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SULLIVAN COUNTY UNTIL 1000 AM EDT At 909 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of New Albany, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Dushore.