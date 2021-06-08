Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse mortician goes viral on TikTok with honest videos about her life with dead people

By Geoff Herbert
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 11 days ago
A Central New York woman has become a mini-celebrity on social media known as “the TikTok mortician” thanks to her very honest videos about life with dead people. TikTok, a popular video-sharing platform, may be best known for 15-second dance crazes, influencers’ glow-up tips, food hacks, #wipeitdown memes, or clips of a skateboarding dude drinking cranberry juice while vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” But there’s also a fascinating world of niche communities like #DeathTok, where Eileen Hollis has gained nearly half a million followers who are interested in the macabre or simply want to know more about funeral services.

www.syracuse.com





