Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

By Michael Baxter
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

