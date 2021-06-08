Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.