An exhibition entitled “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” is running through January 2022 at Union Station in Kansas City. As you descend the escalator to the entrance, there is a yellow vase with flowers in front of a wall sized picture of a gate with the words “Arbeit Macht Frei” (Work will Set You Free) in iron across the top. Just beyond the gate are buildings and a few trees. You might think you were entering into a quiet, peaceful village somewhere in the country. It’s impossible to imagine what the victims thought as they entered.