Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 122 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.73 ($91.45).