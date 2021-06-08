Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 122 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.rivertonroll.com