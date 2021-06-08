Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Scarlet Nexus Is Not Coming To Game Pass, Bandai Namco Confirms

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco has confirmed that its upcoming action role-playing game Scarlet Nexus will not be released on Xbox Game Pass as some rumors had suggested. A spokesperson for the publisher plainly confirmed this to VGC. "We have no plans to bring Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass at this time and are excited for its launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 25," the spokesperson said.

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namco Bandai#Bandai Namco Games#Gamespot#Xbox Series X#Scarlet Nexus#Xbox Game Pass#Vgc#Xbox One#Square Enix#Outriders#Gamespot#Funimation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

E3 2021 Bandai Namco recap: House of Ashes presentation

Bandai Namco closed out E3 2021 with House of Ashes info. E3 2021 is almost at an end, and Bandai Namco gave the last major conference of the show. However, rather than discussing the full range of its upcoming titles, Bandai Namco focused the show entirely on The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus – Is It On Xbox Game Pass?

Scarlet Nexus is Bandai Namco’s next highly-anticipated action RPG, dripping with anime style. The “Brain Punk” game has certainly garnered quite a bit of hype since its announcement and now we have mere days left until we can get our hands on it. With its release imminent, those looking to...
Video GamesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bandai Namco Group Announces Launch of the Gundam Breaker Battlogue Project

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2021-- Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (President: Yasuo Miyakawa, Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) and Bandai Spirits Co., Ltd. (President: Nao Udagawa, Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) announced today the launch of the Gundam Breaker Battlogue Project in Summer 2021. Both companies are part of the newly formed Entertainment Unit, created from the reorganization of Bandai Namco Group’s unit structure. This project will lead in the unit’s goal to integrate and fuse the digital and physical products.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Scarlet Nexus: All Trophies and Achievements Guide

Scarlet Nexus is a brand new action RPG from Bandai Namco. Here’s a guide that covers all the trophies and achievements that you can unlock in the game. In total, there are 53 trophies to collect in the game. They are as follows 42 bronze, 8 silver, 2 gold, and 1 platinum. You can work out the time that will be required to unlock them based on their requirements. Since Scarlet Nexus is an RPG, it will take some time before the complete trophies are unlocked. Regardless, you can take a look at how you can get Platinum to achieve 100% in the game.
Video GamesSiliconera

Bandai Namco is Working on a New Gundam Esports Game

Bandai Namco revealed that it is currently working on a new Gundam-themed esports video game. The company group made the announcement at the inaugural Gundam Conference held on June 15, 2021. [Thanks, Hobby Watch!]. One of the slides presented at the conference showed Bandai Namco’s strategy in getting Gundam into...
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Bandai Namco E3 2021: How to watch the live stream

"How to watch Bandai Namco E3 2021" is the question Elden Ring-hungry fans want to know as the explosive gameplay trailer premiered at Summer Game Fest last week. Could Bandai Namco potentially reveal more juicy Elden Ring content filled with fiery dragons and other beastly creatures? Well, you've got to watch to find out.
Video GamesGamespot

House of Ashes Cinematic Trailer | Bandai Namco E3 2021

House of Ashes is the third game in The Dark Picture Anthology. It's being developed by Supermassive Games, the same developer who brought the smash hit Until Dawn. In the latest entry to The Dark Picture Anthology, an ancient horror has awoken and is hungry for blood. We see soldier collapsing into a ruin, with the choices you make dtermining if they'll be able to survive. House of Ashes releases October 22, 2021.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Bandai Namco E3 2021: Will there be Elden Ring updates?

Bandai Namco doesn't discuss Elden Ring, but focuses on House of Ashes. Bandai Namco is launching its showcase at E3 2021, and let's be honest, most of us are tuning for updates on Elden Ring, the much-hyped RPG that could potentially be a collaborative masterpiece. After all, Dark Souls game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin will offer their creative talents to Elden Ring.
Comicsdigistatement.com

No New Dragon Ball Game Announced By Bandai Namco At E3 2021, Fans Not Happy

If there’s something about Bandai Namco, it has to be the fact that how our favourite mangas are converted into amazing games. The Japan-based video game producers take some of the finest animes and convert them into games we look out for. Henceforth, Bandai Namco has got that niche of getting and receiving major questions from fans across the world. As Japan has influenced the world with its anime culture, we are often busy finishing the manga, which usually gets converted into a popular anime show or game. But unfortunately, Bandai Namco had other plans for E3 2021.
Video GamesGematsu

Scarlet Nexus launch trailer, Japanese TV commercial

Bandai Namco has released the launch trailer and a 30-second Japanese TV commercial for “brain punk” action RPG Scarlet Nexus. Here is an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco:. About. In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and...
Video GamesNME

‘Tekken x Street Fighter’ is officially dead, says Bandai Namco

It’s official – Bandai Namco has cancelled Tekken x Street Fighter, 11 years after it was first announced. Tekken creator Katsuhiro Harada and Tekken 7 director Kouhei Ikeda have confirmed that the highly-anticipated Tekken and Street Fighter crossover has been canned. “We were working really hard on that, we really...
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Building Better: BANDAI NAMCO Mobile's new approach to development

BANDAI NAMCO is a pioneer of the global games market. From the creation of PAC-MAN in the arcade-era, through to the latest generation of consoles, the company has produced hit after hit. When it comes to mobile, BANDAI NAMCO continues to innovate. The company's new Barcelona studio is home to...
Electronicsknowtechie.com

Bandai Namco is gearing up for a return with the Tamagotchi Smart

It has been 25 years since the first Tamagotchi was released. The original pocket pet became an instant sensation for kids around the world. Now, Tamagotchi is gearing up for a comeback, with the introduction of the Tamagotchi Smart. A Tamagotchi is an electronic pet that people, mostly kids, can...
Video GamesRPGamer

Scarlet Nexus Gets Launch Trailer, Gameplay Showcase

Bandai Namco released a new Japanese launch trailer for action RPG Scarlet Nexus ahead of its worldwide release this week. The one-and-a-half-minute video features the game’s theme song “Dream In Drive”, performed by The Oral Cigarettes. In addition, the company provided a thirteen-minute gameplay showcase video that features introductions to various elements of the game from Art Director Kouta Ochiai, Producer Keita Iizuka, and Game Director Kenji Anabuki.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus: Which Character to Choose

The moment you begin your adventure in Scarlet Nexus, you will be tasked with picking the character you want to play as. There are two available options, as the story of the new Bandai Namco title is told through two different narratives. While the overall experience is kind of the same, as you will be traversing through similar areas and even the stories of the two characters will connect at some point, their gameplay is quite different, alongside some other minor changes which we won’t spoil here. Below we are taking a look at what each character brings to the table, and which one should you choose when you first begin your journey to the Brain Punk world of Scarlet Nexus.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus: How to Add More Party Members

As with most action-RPGs of its type, Scarlet Nexus offers multiple party members you can find and add to your party, as you see fit. While you only directly control the main protagonist you chose, that being either Yuito or Kasane, you can create a team of three and journey your way through the new title. They all provide different things depending on their toolkit, so they don’t just act as an extra damage source or something of the likes. Like the protagonist’s psychokinesis, each of the party members has a unique power which you can utilize yourself to further boost your moves, or even unlock new ways of dispatching enemies or traversing the battlefield. Therefore, let’s see how you can increase your available roster and expand the abilities you can muster.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Review: Scarlet Nexus combines addictive combat and a great cast to create a must-play game anime fans

There is something to be said for any game that allows you to use a teammate’s power to phase-dash through a giant monster’s deformed legs and then another’s to light your sword on fire and stab it into the creature’s back before finally finishing it off by using your psychokinesis to smash two halves of a torn-up air conditioner unit into either side of what I assume is its head.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Analysis of Scarlet Nexus, fighting with the mind in one of the best Japanese games of the year

Scarlet Nexus is a big surprise. It takes some elements from other Japanese video games that have driven us crazy in recent times, such as Persona 5 and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, but covering it with its own particular essence. We find a fantastic game that has great combat and an engaging story, which overturns its development through two different protagonists.