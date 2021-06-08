Scarlet Nexus Is Not Coming To Game Pass, Bandai Namco Confirms
Bandai Namco has confirmed that its upcoming action role-playing game Scarlet Nexus will not be released on Xbox Game Pass as some rumors had suggested. A spokesperson for the publisher plainly confirmed this to VGC. "We have no plans to bring Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass at this time and are excited for its launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 25," the spokesperson said.www.gamespot.com