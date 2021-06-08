What You Didn't Know About Serial Killer Genene Jones

In the late 1980s, the San Antonio area was rocked by an almost unspeakable scandal: A nurse who had worked for multiple hospitals and clinics throughout Texas was allegedly killing her pediatric patients. In many cases, these patients were extremely young — younger than 1 or 2 years of age. The motive was inexplicable, but once everything had been dug up, the method was quite clear. The patients had been injected with an overdose of succinylcholine, a muscle relaxant that in high doses can cause paralysis and seizures, per The Famous People. And all signs seemingly pointed to a single nurse: Genene Jones.