A Pacific Northwest doctor is leading this week’s national conference, presenting the latest information about saving your life from cancer. Dr. Julie Gralow, who taught at the University of Washington for 25 years, is now the Chief Medical Officer for the American Society of Clinical Oncology. And this is the week, the group is coming together, on line because of COVID-19, looking at the latest research and education for cancer doctors. Their theme: “Equity, every patient every day everywhere. And we’re focused on how do we get access to prevention, and treatment, and survivorship care to everyone.”