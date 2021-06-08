Cancel
Deforestation darkening the seas above world's second biggest reef

By University of Southampton
Phys.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConverting Central American tropical forests into agricultural land is changing the color and composition of natural material washing into nearby rivers, making it less likely to decompose before it reaches the ocean, a new Southampton-led study has shown. The flow of dissolved organic material, such as soil, from land to...

phys.org
Red Sea's Resilient Coral Reefs (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
SEA Token Launches World’s First Environmental Kickstarter

To coincide with World Ocean Day (June 8th), environmental nonprofit and cryptocurrency SEA Token have announced that they’re launching the world’s first environment-specific kickstarter platform, SEAstarter. Designed to provide a launchpad for groundbreaking new marine science and enviro-activist projects, SEAstarter aims to support 20 groundbreaking new environmental projects by the end of theae year.
World’s Coral Reefs May Cease Calcifying Around 2054

Declining Growth Rates of Global Coral Reef Ecosystems. If trend of declining coral growth continues at the current rate, the world’s coral reefs may cease calcifying around 2054. If the trend of declining coral growth continues at the current rate, the world’s coral reefs may cease calcifying around 2054, a...
Palm fronds and stones: creating reefs to heal Tunisia’s polluted seas

MONASTIR, Tunisia (Reuters) – Tunisian environmentalists are trying to fight pollution damage along their country’s Mediterranean shores by installing artificial reefs to encourage sea life. Members of the Notre Grand Bleu organisation make the reefs from palm branches fixed to the seabed with stones to create spaces for cuttlefish and...
Deforestation has darkened coastal waters off Belize

In a new study from the University of Southampton, experts have linked the clearing of a tropical forest in Central America to darker waters off the coast of Belize. The potential impacts of the darkened water on marine life are not yet known. Deforestation and other land use changes alter...
World Ocean Day: From Sharks to Shipwrecks, the Red Sea is Every Diver’s Paradise

Today is World Ocean Day, a day to reflect and remind the world of the vital and pivotal role our oceans play in our everyday lives and well-being. The oceans are the lungs of our planet, serve as a major source of food for humanity, and are undoubtedly essential for our biosphere. As we recognize this day, it is important to prioritize and acknowledge the devastating effects humans have had on the oceans and all the magnificent and majestic lifeforms that exist within it. So, without further ado, we present to you some of the most enchanting and top choices for diving in Egypt as a way to celebrate this day. The ones that arrest each of those that witness it, as they delve deep into the abyss of our seas. The ones that contain within them a portal to another cosmos and remain vibrant with all evidence of life.
An acceleration of coastal overtopping around the world

By combining satellite data and digital models, the researchers have shown that coastal overtopping, and consequently the risk of flooding, is set to further accelerate over the 21st century, by up to 50-fold under a high emission global warming scenario, especially in the tropics. This increase is principally caused by a combination of sea level rise and ocean waves.
Sri Lanka using old buses to nurture artificial reefs in the seas

Sri Lankan Navy this week submerged old buses in the seas off the coast of Jaffna peninsula in an effort to create artificial reefs to nurture marine life. This interesting experiment is aimed at increasing marine bio- biodiversity in its coastal waters. The project, launched this week, is led by...
The largest iceberg in the world just broke off from Antarctica

A massive slab of ice, roughly the shape of Manhattan but more than 70 times larger, has sheared off from Antarctica and floated into the Weddell Sea. It is now the largest iceberg in the world, the European Space Agency (ESA) said. Newly-calved iceberg A-76 was captured by satellites by...
Marine plastic pollution among the top marine-related threats of public concern

In a large-scale survey, researchers found that the impacts of marine plastic pollution on human health is now ranked amid the top health-related concerns over marine threats. Marine Plastic Pollution. Image Credit: Rich Carey/Shutterstock.com. Rising concern related to the effects of marine plastic pollution on human health. A new study...
World's lakes losing oxygen as planet warms

Changes threaten biodiversity and drinking water quality. Oxygen levels in the world's temperate freshwater lakes are declining rapidly -- faster than in the oceans -- a trend driven largely by climate change that threatens freshwater biodiversity and drinking water quality. U.S. National Science Foundation-funded research published in Nature found that...
Sulfur enhances carbon storage in the Black Sea

The Black Sea is an unusual body of water: below a depth of 150 metres the dissolved oxygen concentration sinks to around zero, meaning that higher life forms such as plants and animals cannot exist in these areas. At the same time, this semi-enclosed sea stores comparatively large amounts of organic carbon. A team of researchers led by Dr Gonzalo V. Gomez-Saez and Dr Jutta Niggemann from the University of Oldenburg's Institute for Chemistry and Biology of the Marine Environment (ICBM) has now presented a new hypothesis as to why organic compounds accumulate in the depths of the Black Sea -- and other oxygen-depleted waters in the scientific journal Science Advances.
New evidence links insect population collapse to dams

Insects are the most numerous group of animals on the planet. There are an estimated 5.5 million species, 80% of which remain to be discovered. Yet insects are experiencing steep, widespread declines across the world: a "death by a thousand cuts" because of human activity. Insects perform almost every role...
Monkeys, lemurs and apes at risk: Climate change threatens a quarter of world's primate habitat

Most primates — monkeys, apes, lemurs, lorises and tarsiers — live in a tropical belt that stretches around the equator from Central and South America to Africa and Asia. But the majority of them are found in four different countries — Brazil, Madagascar, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo — so many people have not had direct contact with them. Still, we may know them from films, like the capuchin in Pirates of the Caribbean, or may have heard of their stealthy abilities, like the macaques who pickpocket travellers. Some are important cultural or religious...
Research Expedition to Unexplored Part of the Arctic

The marine ecosystem in the ice-covered area between Greenland and the North Pole is unexplored, but it is urgent to find out how it works. The Arctic sea ice is melting, which will radically change the ecosystem. This summer, a research expedition on board the Swedish icebreaker Oden will explore one of the world's most inaccessible places. “Nobody has ever performed these measurements there before, we are first in this giant area,” says the expedition's Chief Scientist Pauline Snoeijs Leijonmalm.
Ocean warming could hit shark survival

Infant sharks that live in the familiar mermaids' purses found on most beaches in the UK and throughout the world are more vulnerable to predation because of ocean warming, new research suggests. According to Daniel Ripley from The University of Manchester, higher temperatures reduce freeze response times which the animals...