Public Health

Facemasks block expired particles, despite leakage at edges

By UC Davis
MedicalXpress
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from the University of California, Davis and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai confirms that surgical masks effectively reduce outgoing airborne particles from talking or coughing, even after allowing for leakage around the edges of the mask. The results are published June 8 in Scientific Reports.

