Bring your pooch and enjoy Yappy Hour at North Water Brewing Co. in Kent

The Portage Park District Foundation will be holding its first Yappy Hour from 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 15 at North Water Brewing Company. Guests are invited to bring their leashed dogs to the patio or to the grassy, fenced area provided. The Portage Park District Foundation will have giveaways as well as gifts for purchase available. A framed poster of the Park District’s newest park, Trail Lake will be available for guests to bid on.