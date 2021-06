Former Cal golfers Collin Morikawa and Max Homa have some work to do Friday to avoid missing the cut at the U.S. Open after struggling in the opening round on Thursday. Russell Hensley and Louis Oosthuizen share the the lead at 4 under par, although Oosthuizen only finished 16 holes before darkness halted play at about 8 p.m. Pacific time. Hensley has the lead in the clubhouse with a first-round 67 on the Torrey Pines South course in San Diego.