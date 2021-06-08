Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 2-Canada posts trade surplus as chip shortage slashes imports, more pain predicted

By David Ljunggren
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

(Adds quotes from economists, Statscan commentary)

OTTAWA, June 8 (Reuters) - Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$594 million ($492.13 million) in April, as a shortage of chips slashed imports and exports of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada data indicated on Tuesday.

Global chip supply disruptions are expected to bite again in May, the agency said, and economists predicted it could be many months before the situation stabilized.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a deficit of C$700 million after a revised C$1.35 billion deficit in March.

Imports dropped 4.7% on a 22.1% plunge in shipments of motor vehicles and parts, as many manufacturers in North America and abroad stopped or slowed production.

Overall exports fell by 1.0% as shipments of motor vehicles and parts dove 18.1%.

“Production disruptions in the Canadian industry because of the shortage have been most significant in April. Production in May is expected to be slightly less severely impacted,” Statscan said in a commentary.

The Canadian dollar slipped slightly to 1.2083 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.73 U.S. cents.

Ross Prusakowski, principal economist at Export Development Canada, said the problems could last till 2022.

“It’s challenging. You’ve got the supply constraints, you’ve got the impacts of COVID-19 and you’ve got the global demand for goods, all of which now have semiconductors,” he said by phone.

Exports to the United States, Canada’s largest trading partner, rose by 1.4% in April, while imports fell by 5.2%. Canada’s trade surplus with its southern neighbor jumped to C$6.40 billion from C$4.20 billion in March.

Stephen Brown, Canada economist at Capital Economics, predicted gross domestic product fell by 0.8% in April.

“Export demand is improving but, given the ongoing supply disruptions, we will have to wait until the second half of the year before exports start to rise strongly again,” he said in a note to clients. ($1=1.2070 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Surplus#Statistics Canada#North America#Gross Domestic Product#Canadian#Export Development Canada#Capital Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Gain as US Industrial Output Rises in May

The latest update on U.S. manufacturing output looks impressive as the accelerated pace of coronavirus vaccine rollout is helping tame the outbreak and gradually reopen the economy. Per the Fed’s recently-released data, total industrial production rose 0.8% in May. Going on, there was a 0.9%, 1.2% and 0.2% rise, respectively, in manufacturing output, mining and utilities production.
Industryspglobal.com

CHINA DATA: May exports of key oil products fall 21% on month to 3.8 mil mt

China's exports of key oil products fell 21.6% month on month in May, showed preliminary data from the General Administration of Customs, or GAC, on June 18. The fall in exports came as the major oil companies held more stocks at home to cater to domestic demand amid limited availability of export quotas and record-high crude throughput, market sources and analysts said.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures fall as risk-off sentiment sweeps market

0250 GMT: Crude oil futures fell further during mid-morning trade in Asia June 18, extending overnight losses, as risk aversion gripped the market after hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve, even as the global demand recovery narrative remained intact. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
U.S. Politics101.9 KELO-FM

Fed funds effective rate now highest since August 2020

(Reuters) – The U.S. fed funds effective rate rose 4 basis points on Thursday to 0.10% from 0.06% in the wake on the move by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to increase by 5 bps the interest it pays banks on reserves (IOER) held at the central bank. The fed...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens as Fed seen more proactive on inflation

(Updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday and the yield curve continued to flatten as market participants bet that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to clamp down on inflation pressures if they persist. The Fed surprised markets on Wednesday when it said that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. The statement pushed up two-year and five-year yields, which are the most sensitive to rate changes. Long-dated yields, however, have since dropped, led by declines in 30-year bond yields. Analysts say that many investors are unwinding trades that were betting on higher inflation as the U.S. central bank indicates it will not let price pressures surge as high as some were fearing. “It does seem as though the market has now shifted its view that the Fed’s going to let inflation run wild, to the Fed’s basically going to kill inflation in the cradle,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, adding that "the truth is probably somewhere in the middle." “They are trying to reinforce their control of the narrative. I don’t think they want the narrative to be that the Fed is behind the curve on inflation,” Goldberg said. Yields jumped on Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said he thinks rate increases will begin next year as inflation rises faster than expected. "We were expecting a good year, a good reopening, but this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting, and I think it's natural that we've tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures," Bullard said. Two-year yields rose to 0.2581% after touching 0.284% earlier in the day, which was the highest since April 2020. Five-year yields dipped to 0.8779% after earlier hitting 0.962%, which was the highest since April 5. Bullard's comments "are confirmation on the shift at the Fed, which is now more concerned about upside inflationary pressures," Citigroup analysts Calvin Tse and Kiranpal Singh said in a report on Friday. The yield curve continued to flatten after Bullard's comments. The curve between five-year and 30-year bonds has seen the largest move, flattening to 111 basis points, the smallest yield gap since September. It has flattened from 140 basis points before the Fed statement. Analysts say the move is being exaggerated by investors unwinding crowded trades betting on curve steepening. "We think it’s possible long-end steepeners were being used as a positive carry way of positioning for higher yields, especially with the expected Fed liftoff date nearly two years away, and the unwinds of those positions added flattening pressure," analysts at JPMorgan said in a report on Thursday. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 122 basis points on Friday, the flattest since February. Benchmark 10-year notes were last at 1.445%. JPMorgan analysts are maintaining a short recommendation on 10-year notes, adding that they think the first rate hike will not be until the second half of 2023 and that they “expect policy will remain accommodative for some time following liftoff.” The fed funds futures market is pricing for rate hikes to begin in February 2023. The cost of borrowing Treasuries in the overnight repurchase agreement market (repo) was at 6 basis points on Friday. It has risen since the Fed on Wednesday raised the interest rate it pays banks on reserves by five basis points to 0.15%, and the rate it pays on overnight reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from zero. The fed funds effective rate rose four basis points on Thursday to 10 basis points, the highest since August 2020. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.003 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-190/256 0.2581 0.045 Three-year note 99-86/256 0.4744 0.042 Five-year note 99-98/256 0.8779 -0.001 Seven-year note 100-60/256 1.2147 -0.040 10-year note 101-168/256 1.4448 -0.066 20-year bond 104-128/256 1.9754 -0.070 30-year bond 107-212/256 2.0247 -0.076 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.00 -1.50 spread (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for fourth week on Fed 'shock waves'

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2480 * New home prices post largest annual rise since November 2006 * Gap between 2- and 10-year rates narrows by 7.4 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly eight weeks against the greenback on Friday and posted its biggest weekly decline since March last year, as the Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance led to short-covering of U.S. dollars. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2422 to the greenback, or 80.50 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2480. For the week, it was down 2%, after ending lower in the three previous weeks. "We have seen some pretty material short-dollar positions in the market and we have seen traders rushing in to cover those shorts," said Andrew Cherry, head of global markets, HSBC Bank Canada. "The Fed surprised the market on Wednesday, sending some pretty big shock waves through currency and rate markets," Cherry added. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank signaled interest rate hikes could begin in 2023, sooner than previous guidance of 2024. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper and oil, which have benefited from Fed stimulus. Copper was down more than 8% for the week, but oil notched a fourth week of gains after OPEC sources said the producer group expected limited U.S. oil output growth this year. Canada is extending a ban on non-essential travel with the United States and the rest of the world until July 21, officials said, prompting frustration from businesses and U.S. legislators. Domestic data showed new home prices rising in May at an annual rate of 11.3%, the largest increase since November 2006. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year falling 1.4 basis points to 1.380%. The gap between 2- and 10-year rates narrowed by 7.4 basis points to 92.7 basis points in favor of the longer-dated bond, the smallest spread since Feb. 18. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)
EconomyBusiness Insider

Italy Trade Balance Swing To Surplus

(RTTNews) - Italy's trade balance swung to surplus in April, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday. The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 5.87 billion in April versus a deficit of EUR 1.117 billion in the same period last year. In March, the trade surplus was EUR 5.19 billion.
Economyhot96.com

Philly Fed factory activity edges lower in June

(Reuters) – Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region declined for the second consecutive month in June after hitting its highest pace in nearly half a century earlier this spring, a survey showed on Thursday. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 30.7 from 31.5...
U.S. Politicsmacaubusiness.com

U.S.-China trade imbalance is improving: Forbes

America’s trade with China has vastly moved away from its former state of imbalance, U.S. business magazine Forbes said in a recent article. The pandemic obscured the picture of bilateral trade in 2020, but now that the impact of the virus is diminishing in both countries, “some statistical clarity has emerged,” Milton Ezrati, a senior economic strategist who authored the article published Tuesday, said of trade data newly released by U.S. Commerce Department.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields rise as Fed signals higher rates

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Thursday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes earlier than expected. The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.060%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point...
Businessworldoil.com

Oil prices sink as rising U.S. dollar pushes investors out of commodities

(Bloomberg) --Oil slumped as a rising dollar pushed financial investors, who had piled into commodities to guard against inflation, toward the exits for other sectors. Futures in New York fell as much as 3.3% on Thursday. Oil was under pressure as the strengthening U.S. dollar reduced the appeal of commodities priced in the currency a day after the Federal Reserve signaled its ultra-easy monetary policy will soon come to an end. Meanwhile, Iranian remarks suggesting a nuclear deal is close to being revived sparked concerns about a potential flood of crude exports from the Islamic Republic.
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Trades Higher As Fed Signals Early Rate Hikes

The U.S. dollar traded higher against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed forward its projections for the interest rate hikes and indicated that policymakers had started discussions about scaling back the bond purchase program amid receding risks from coronavirus. The Fed’s...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third day as Fed shift rattles markets

* Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since May 4 at 1.2346 * Canadian home prices accelerate in May from the previous month * Canadian bond yields edge lower across the curve TORONTO, June 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a seven-week low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Thursday, after a hawkish shift in guidance by the U.S. Federal Reserve startled investors. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2326 to the greenback, or 81.13 U.S. cents, adding to declines on Tuesday and Wednesday. It touched its weakest level since May 4 at 1.2346. Shares fell globally and the U.S. dollar rose to its highest in more than two months against a basket of major currencies, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper and oil, which have benefited from Federal Reserve stimulus. Copper prices fell to their lowest in two months, while oil steadied below a multi-year high it notched on Wednesday. U.S. crude prices were up 0.1% at $72.23 a barrel. The Bank of Canada is starting to see signs that the country's red hot housing market is cooling down, although a return to a normality will take time, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday. Canadian home prices accelerated again in May from the previous month, posting the largest monthly rise in the history of the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, data showed on Thursday. Data from Statistics Canada showed that foreign investors bought a net C$9.95 billion in Canadian securities in April, led by government bonds. Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, steadying after a sharp move higher on Wednesday. The 10-year yield eased about half a basis point to 1.435%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
EconomyBusiness Insider

Philly Fed Index Points To Modest Slowdown In Growth In June

(RTTNews) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly slower rate in the month of June, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday. The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity slipped to 30.7 in June from 31.5 in May,...
Economydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Slip as USD Surges on Hawkish Fed

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- With the U.S. Dollar Index surging and treasury yields rising, crude and refined products futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange along with Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange slipped lower in early trade Thursday after a surprisingly hawkish Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday signaled an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike and set up the possibility of a near-term tapering of its monthly bond purchases.
Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Sell Off as Fed's Hawkish Shift Rallies US Dollar

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearest delivery oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange plunged in afternoon trade Thursday, pressuring West Texas Intermediate futures to $71 barrel (bbl) amid a quickly strengthening U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve signaled near-term plans to taper its $120 billion a month in purchases of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities and raise interest rates earlier than previously indicated.
Businesswincountry.com

Bank of England to look through temporary inflation rise: Reuters poll

LONDON (Reuters) – British inflation can rise above 3% before the Bank of England feels discomfort, according to a Reuters poll of economists who also said the economy would expand faster than previously thought this quarter as more pandemic restrictions are lifted. The central bank has a 2% inflation target,...