My 600-Lb Life: Whatever Happened To Karina Garcia?

It’s amazing how a talented individual like Kathleen Wilhoite can escape the notice of so many people apart from one role she had in Road House back in 1989, but when one broadens their view they can see that plenty of people know who she is. The difference here is that as a supporting actress, Kathleen is someone that people don’t look too closely at unless she happens to be in the shot at that particular moment. Otherwise, it’s likely that people do forget that she’s there sometimes, at least until she comes around again, since then she has the kind of personality you don’t tend to forget as she’s quite adept at taking on a role and making it her own. The movie that was mentioned, Road House, saw her as Carrie Ann, a bar waitress that wasn’t necessarily neglected in terms of attention but had to speak up and make herself known a time or two in order for people to remember that she was there. But much like everything she’s done to date, which is extensive when looking at her IMDb page, Kathleen did everything she could in the movie to make it apparent that she was a part of everything and was definitely there to be remembered. Seriously, her part in the movie is pretty amusing since she comes off as one of the characters that just doesn’t know when to be silent, which is thankful since she ends up being one of those that people were glad stuck around since she’s just too much fun. The moment when she brings Dalton, played by the late Patrick Swayze, breakfast in his rented home was pretty classic even if some folks might have a problem with it today. Let’s just say that Carrie Ann saw something that made her gasp to herself when Dalton rolled out of bed, clearly annoyed by her presence but unaware that she was sneaking a peek.