Paraguay vs. Brazil: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil hopes to keep its perfect World Cup qualifying record intact when they visit Paraguay just days before the Copa America begins. Tite's side are in first place with a 5-0-0 record and just two goals conceded, fresh off of beating red-hot Ecuador. Paraguay are currently in fourth place in qualifying despite just one win in five games, but they are one of four national teams that have yet to lose.

