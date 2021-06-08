Paraguay vs. Brazil: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Only 90 minutes separate Canada's men’s soccer national team from the dream of competing with the big boys in CONCACAF for the right to head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After their narrow 1-0 road win in Haiti, all the Canadian men need is a win or draw against Haiti in their “home” leg in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday night. If they pull it off, they’ll join seven other nations in the CONCACAF Octagonal, a 14-game round-robin competition at the end of which the top three teams book a ticket to Qatar. The fourth-place finisher heads to a World Cup playoff.