Cloud Outage Causes Issues for Reddit, Twitch, CNN, Amazon, and Other Sites

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of high-traffic sites were briefly unreachable early Tuesday due to a cloud service outage. As your Twitter timeline has surely already informed you, the number of sites affected by the reported issue at cloud service company Fastly—per the Associated Press—is extensive: Reddit, CNN, several Amazon services, Twitch, and several others were cited as having been affected. Among those mentioned in other reports were the Guardian, the New York Times, the U.K. government’s site, BBC, Bloomberg News, the Verge, Target, and more.

www.complex.com
