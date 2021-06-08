Gene Autry Trail closed due to blowing winds and low visibility

Palm Springs Police closed Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater Wash at 9:11 p.m. Monday due to blowing sand and low visibility.

Motorists were being detoured away from the major traffic artery overnight and early Tuesday morning.

Both Indian Canyon Drive and Vista Chino remain open through their wash crossings for people trying to drive in and out of Palm Springs.

