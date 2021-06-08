Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Springs, CA

Gene Autry Trail closed due to blowing winds and low visibility

By Jeff Stahl
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyjzD_0aNmuiHM00

Palm Springs Police closed Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater Wash at 9:11 p.m. Monday due to blowing sand and low visibility.

Motorists were being detoured away from the major traffic artery overnight and early Tuesday morning.

Both Indian Canyon Drive and Vista Chino remain open through their wash crossings for people trying to drive in and out of Palm Springs.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.

The post Gene Autry Trail closed due to blowing winds and low visibility appeared first on KESQ .

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
1K+
Followers
269
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Whitewater, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Whitewater, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Autry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Channel#Vista Chino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Chino, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Gripping heat wave causes extremely dangerous working conditions for Coachella Valley farmworkers

A blistering heat wave gripped the Coachella Valley, setting record highs this week. As people limit their exposure and opt for the air-conditioned outdoors, farmworkers persist while working in dangerously hot conditions under the sun. "Every worker in every work setting, especially (agriculture), they have to be provided water, shade and there has to be The post Gripping heat wave causes extremely dangerous working conditions for Coachella Valley farmworkers appeared first on KESQ.
Thousand Palms, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Power restored to most Thousand Palms residents after three power poles break

The Imperial Irrigation District has been able to restore power to most homes in Thousand Palms after multiple power poles broke Thursday afternoon. Check Out: Palm Springs ties all-time record for high temperature A Thousand Palms resident confirmed that a power line is visibly damaged on Desert Moon Drive is visibly damaged. Cal Fire confirmed The post Power restored to most Thousand Palms residents after three power poles break appeared first on KESQ.
Thousand Palms, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

110 homes without power in Thousand Palms after multiple power poles break

The Imperial Irrigation District is working to restore power to more than a hundred homes in Thousand Palms after multiple power poles broke Thursday afternoon. Check Out: Palm Springs ties all-time record for high temperature A Thousand Palms resident confirmed that a power line is visibly damaged on Desert Moon Drive is visibly damaged. Cal The post 110 homes without power in Thousand Palms after multiple power poles break appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Power outages reported in Indio and Thousand Palms amid triple-digit heat

The Imperial Irrigation District is working to restore power to customers in Indio and Thousand Palms amid triple-digit heat Thursday afternoon. Check Out: Palm Springs ties all-time record for high temperature A Thousand Palms resident confirmed that a power line is visibly damaged on Desert Moon Drive is visibly damaged. Cal Fire confirmed that three The post Power outages reported in Indio and Thousand Palms amid triple-digit heat appeared first on KESQ.
Energy IndustryPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Cal-ISO issues second Flex Alert for Friday evening

The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for a second straight day Friday. The agency manages the state's power grid and is calling for residents to voluntarily reduce their power consumption from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Doing so would ease the strain on the system and prevent possible outages. Residents are The post Cal-ISO issues second Flex Alert for Friday evening appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Person hospitalized with major injuries after crashing into pole in Palm Springs

A person was rushed to the hospital after suffering major injuries in a crash Tuesday morning in Palm Springs. The crash happened on N. Indian Canyon Drive, just south of Garnet Avenue, near the I-10 exit. Police said a driver in a silver Sedan swerved off the road, flipped over and crashed into a power The post Person hospitalized with major injuries after crashing into pole in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Anza, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker dies after collapsing during triple-digit heat on the Pacific Crest Trail near Anza

A woman was pronounced dead after collapsing while hiking in triple-digit heat along the Pacific Crest Trail West near Anza Wednesday afternoon. The incident started at 11:32 a.m. when first responders were called to Pacific Crest Trail, west of Table Mountain Truck Trail, two rescue two hikers. A Cal Fire spokesperson said a hiker called The post Hiker dies after collapsing during triple-digit heat on the Pacific Crest Trail near Anza appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley Rescue Missing collecting backpack and school supply donations for disadvantaged children

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is asking people to donate backpacks and other school supplies, as they are hoping to distribute more than 2,500 backpacks to children from disadvantaged families. According to the organization, almost 31 percent of the children in the Coachella Valley below the poverty level. “Being prepared for school is crucial,” said Darla The post Coachella Valley Rescue Missing collecting backpack and school supply donations for disadvantaged children appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Small dog dies after extreme heat exposure

A small dog found thrashing on a Mecca roadside amid searing daytime temperatures was rescued by a Riverside County animal control officer and treated by veterinary staff for extreme heat exposure, but it couldn't be saved, officials said today. The three-year-old female pug was spotted on Avenue 70, near Windward Drive, at 3 p.m. Wednesday, The post Small dog dies after extreme heat exposure appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Fourth of July weekend fireworks shows & events across the Coachella Valley

Fourth of July is nearly here. Many across the country will gather to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Here in the Coachella Valley, we've got some events happening even earlier. Check out the list of local Fourth of July weekend events. Desert Hot Springs - July 2 Fireworks ShowThe City of Desert The post Fourth of July weekend fireworks shows & events across the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
EnvironmentPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Flats Fire: crews battling scorching temperatures as heat wave grips SoCal

Scorching temperatures and nightly winds are what crews are continuing to battle on the second day of the Flats Fire, burning in the mountains above the Coachella Valley, near Pinyon Pines. 400 acres have been scorched since the fire sparked Sunday. It's 30 percent contained as firefighters continue to make progress. Monday afternoon, crews continued The post Flats Fire: crews battling scorching temperatures as heat wave grips SoCal appeared first on KESQ.
California StatePosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley is back in business as California officially reopens

For the first time in more than a year Tuesday became the day California scrapped it's pandemic-era restrictions and returned to what became the closest thing to a pre-pandemic world. What officially ended as of June 15: the need for physical distancing, capacity limits on businesses and the overarching tier system that instilled restrictions based The post Coachella Valley is back in business as California officially reopens appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Flats Fire destroys 2 homes near Pinyon Crest, now 30 percent contained

PINYON CREST, Calif. 06/14/21 7:30 a.m. UPDATE: The Flats Fire stands at 400 acres burned and 30% containment, according to CALFIRE and the San Bernardino National Forest Service. No other structures were damaged overnight as protection efforts continued for other buildings in harm's way. 06/13/21 7:30 p.m. UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the The post Flats Fire destroys 2 homes near Pinyon Crest, now 30 percent contained appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Flats Fire destroys 2 homes near Pinyon Crest, evacuation orders downgraded

PINYON CREST, Calif. 06/14/21 1:10 p.m. The Flats Fire remains at 400 acres and 30% contained. Officials announced Monday afternoon that the Pinyon Crest evacuation order has been downgraded to an evacuation warning. Pinyon Pines and Alpine Village remain under an evacuation warning. Road closures have also been adjusted along Highway 74. The closure on The post Flats Fire destroys 2 homes near Pinyon Crest, evacuation orders downgraded appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner confirms missing man’s body found at Joshua Tree National Park

UPDATE 3:27 p.m. The San Bernardino County Coroner's office confirmed the body of Patrick Welz, 38, was found at Joshua Tree National Park. Welz has been reported missing by his wife on June 10. His pick-up truck was found at a campsite in the Rattlesnake Canyon area of Joshua Tree National Park. On the morning The post Coroner confirms missing man’s body found at Joshua Tree National Park appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man found dead in Palm Desert; Homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation was underway today after body was found in Palm Desert. Deputies responded about 5 p.m. Sunday to a call about a man discovered dead in the 44700 block of San Luis Rey Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Sgt. Richard Carroll said the man had suffered "traumatic injuries," and investigators The post Man found dead in Palm Desert; Homicide investigation underway appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man injured in La Quinta hit-and-run crash pronounced dead a week later

A 30-year-old man injured after a hit-and-run crash in La Quinta last week has been pronounced dead, the coroner's confirmed. Obed Heredia, 30, of La Quinta was struck by a vehicle in the area of Avenida Mendoza and Calle Sinaloa last Monday at approximately 5:22 a.m. Obed Heredia The suspect vehicle fled before deputies arrived The post Man injured in La Quinta hit-and-run crash pronounced dead a week later appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Skeletal remains of man missing since 2018 found near Palm Springs pond

The remains of a Covina man missing since September 2018 were found in Palm Springs back in March, police confirmed on Monday. The skeletal remains of Michael John Enguidanos, 54, were found in the city of Palm Springs on March 12, 2021, Beaumont Police announced. Police said Enguidanos' remains were found by the Coachella Valley The post Skeletal remains of man missing since 2018 found near Palm Springs pond appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

3 injured in Coachella shooting

Three people were being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday morning after a shooting in a Coachella neighborhood. The Riverside County Sheriffs Department said Thermal Station deputies were called to a shooting along the 50400 block of Saltillo Circle at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday night. Deputies found evidence of a shooting there along with a home The post 3 injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Yucca Valley, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

SBCSD: Felon leads deputies on pursuit in Yucca Valley, arrested with several illegal weapons

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man and located several illegal weapons following a short pursuit in Yucca Valley. The incident began Saturday at around 5:44 p.m. in the 7400 Block Lucerne Vista in Yucca Valley. Deputies were told that a man had brandished a firearm. When deputies arrived at a the scene, they found The post SBCSD: Felon leads deputies on pursuit in Yucca Valley, arrested with several illegal weapons appeared first on KESQ.