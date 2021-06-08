2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Dialed-in expert picks over 10.5 wins for Bills
The New York Jets are working diligently to turn the franchise around after a decade of futility that ended with a historically awful two-win season. The Jets set a franchise record by losing their first 13 games and finished with their worst record since 1996. New York began another rebuilding process by hiring Robert Saleh as the new head coach, trading away Sam Darnold and drafting Zach Wilson second overall. William Hill Sportsbook pegs the Jets for six victories, among the lowest 2021 NFL win totals.www.cbssports.com