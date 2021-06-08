2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Dialed-in expert picks over 10.5 wins for Bills

One of the 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders was dealt a big blow just two days before the race when his jockey suffered a serious injury. Irad Ortiz Jr., who was set to ride Known Agenda on Saturday, was unseated during a Thursday race and his injuries will keep him out a couple of weeks. He'll be replaced by brother Jose Ortiz, who had just over a day to get acquainted with his new horse. Known Agenda is one of three 2021 Belmont Stakes horses for trainer Todd Pletcher, but the only one considered to be among the favorites with 6-1 odds for Saturday.