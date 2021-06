Long story short, I deleted my Samsung account and was forced to remove my reactivation lock manually. This got me onto the idea of turning my watch into a backup storage for my KeePass DB, so far I have de bloated the firmware and installed an ssh server with working users and sftp. In the future I am planing to make a "disable reactivation lock on startup" so you dont have to flash the combination and a on the fly CSC changer to make samsung pay work, or to change the watch to your country. If anyone is interested in this and would like me to post my work please tell me, I may port it over to the gear s3 as well.