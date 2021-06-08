MTV Video Music Awards to air live from New York in September

The MTV Video Music Awards will return with an in-person event in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- MTV announced on Tuesday that the 2021 Video Music Awards will take place live and in-person on Sept. 2 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"Countdown to the 2021 #VMAs starts NOW," MTV said on Twitter alongside a new logo for the event, which features the show's signature Moonman mascot.

The 2021 VMAs represents a return to the Barclays Center after the 2020 event was moved out the arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 show, hosted by Keke Palmer, took place across various locations in New York City instead.

MTV will be broadcasting the 2021 edition in over 175 countries, will celebrate the return of live entertainment and honor the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Presenters and performers will be announced at a later date.

The Weeknd and Lady Gaga won big at the 2020 VMAs with The Weeknd taking home Video of the Year and Gaga receiving the first-ever Tricon award.