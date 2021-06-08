FaceTime Spatial Audio and New Maps City Experience Requires an iPhone or iPad with A12 Bionic and Up

Video (or indeed audio) calling over the Internet on phones has been a thing for ages, of course. Skype is perhaps the most venerable, then there's Whatsapp, Viber, Hangouts, Google Duo, plus a dozen more lesser players. Making it a pain when scheduling a family group video call, as you have to find a system that everyone has installed and set up. Especially in the UK, iPhones and iPads are pretty common among families and grandparents (etc.), but there's always someone who's on Android (or evena Windows laptop in this scenario). So using Apple's pretty slick FaceTime video software excludes them. But not when iOS 15 has rolled out in a couple of months, since the new FaceTime version includes a link creation system that lets those on other platforms join in as more or less equal partners.