Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds unveil ‘Flying on the Ground’
Track appears on new Best Of album celebrating group’s 10 years. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have unveiled “Flying On The Ground,” the second new song to be taken from forthcoming album Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021). Marrying irresistible melodies with Motown-esque backing vocals, strings and brass, the track is yet another classic slice of songwriting to add to Noel Gallagher’s burgeoning songbook. The song is produced by Noel Gallagher and Paul “Strangeboy” Stacey and was recently described by British GQ as being “as good as anything he’s ever written”.themusicuniverse.com