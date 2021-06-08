Petition: Protect Basking Sharks
Sharks don’t have the best reputation amongst humans, even though humans kill way more sharks every year than sharks kill humans. In media and consequently, many people’s imaginations, sharks are ruthless animals that will kill someone if given the chance. The truth of the matter is, sharks are much more scared of humans than people can imagine. Furthermore, some sharks don’t even have the big, pointy teeth that make humans so afraid of them.www.onegreenplanet.org