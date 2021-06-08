Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Petition: Protect Basking Sharks

By Shelby Hettler
One Green Planet
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharks don’t have the best reputation amongst humans, even though humans kill way more sharks every year than sharks kill humans. In media and consequently, many people’s imaginations, sharks are ruthless animals that will kill someone if given the chance. The truth of the matter is, sharks are much more scared of humans than people can imagine. Furthermore, some sharks don’t even have the big, pointy teeth that make humans so afraid of them.

www.onegreenplanet.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharks#Basking Shark#Vegan Food#Iucn#Social Democrats#Recipe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Vero Beach, FLfloridasportsman.com

Shark dehooker

What’s the best shark de hooked out there? Recently picked up shark fishing and I have just been tearing up the blacktips lately. But the I find them to be difficult to dehook due to their tough skin, I ended up just cutting the leader on a few sharks due not being able to pull the hook and I didn’t want to keep them on land for too long. I hate leaving hooks in a fish mouth knowing that it could cause problems down the line.
EnvironmentOne Green Planet

Petition: Protect Environment to Stop “Sea Snot” From Killing Marine Life

Recently, the Marmara Sea on the Turkish coast has become covered in marine mucilage, often referred to as “sea snot.” The thick, slimy substance is a result of an “excessive proliferation of phytoplankton.” Scientists say that it likely worsened due to climate change, pollution from sewage, and agricultural run-off. Sea...
Animalsspectrumlocalnews.com

Are sharks scared of hurricanes?

There's a new study from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science about how hurricanes affect the behavior of large sharks. The results show that some species swam away from the storms while others swarmed. Researchers wanted to know more about how large sharks respond to...
Gardeninghealthing.ca

Protecting plants, protecting life

While we hardly need to extol the virtue of plants, there is an ongoing movement to bring attention to the pests that threaten them, why we should care, and what we can do about it. Healthy plants are the foundation for all life, ecosystems and food security. When we protect...
AnimalsHakai Magazine

Illegal Fishing Is Devastating Kenya’s Sea Turtles

An alarming number of sea turtles have died over the past year in Marereni, on the central Kenyan coast, raising concerns among conservationists, researchers, and the local community that the animals could soon be eliminated from the region. Equally distressing are the all-too-preventable causes of their decline. According to the...
WildlifeDiscovery

Unraveling the Mysteries of Basking Sharks

For being the second largest shark in the world and having a nickname like, basking, it may seem like 50ft-planktivores are easy to study. Even so, scientists have only put a few pieces of the basking shark story together. These peculiar sharks, whose scientific name, Cetorhinus maximus, translates to “large-nosed sea monster”, don’t just float thorough life. They actively navigate surface waters for food in the form of tiny animal plankton (aka zooplankton). With basking shark areas going as long as 20 years between sightings, knowing where to find them can be hard to predict. Still, a single sighting can be immensely valuable, since basking sharks are known to aggregate in large numbers. The most reported in one sighting was a school of over 1,000 basking sharks, and the mingling doesn’t stop there.
Animalsifaw.org

are giraffes endangered?

A giraffe at sunrise in Amboseli National Park, Kenya. © IFAW. It’s complicated. There are approximately 68,000 giraffes left in the wild. But the number of giraffes has plummeted dramatically in the past three decades—by up to 40%. Some people refer to this as “silent extinction” because it’s been such a slow decline that it’s almost gone unnoticed. But luckily some conservationists were paying attention (we love those peeps!). All the typical reasons are at play: loss of habitat, civil unrest and poaching. But since giraffes were never afforded protection from trade until 2019 (thanks to the hard work of IFAW and aforementioned conservationists), pointing precisely to illegal trade of their parts is difficult.
Animalstalesbuzz.com

Beached, 420-pound sea turtle saved in dramatic rescue

Dramatic footage shows the moment kind-hearted Indonesian villagers returned a 420-pound leatherback turtle to the ocean after finding it stranded on a beach. “At first we thought it was a crocodile, but we were surprised to see it was a giant turtle,” local resident Jendry Rendy Tentero told ViralPress of the aquatic giant, which he discovered June 10 in Oping Beach, located in the North Sulawesi province.
Animalswatchdaytime.com

Swimming with the sharks

Have you ever thought about swimming with sharks? Chris Hemsworth will dive with sharks in an hour-long special to start off "Sharkfest". It'll air on July 5th and will focus on finding out how people and sharks can better live together, after Australia's worst shark attack season in a century. Watch the full video to see more trending stories from today!
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Smaller Trucks Being Used to Secretly Transport Dogs to Yulin Dog Festival

NoToDogMeat reports that smaller trucks are being used to transport dogs to the cruel Yulin Dog Meat Festival that’s planned illegally for later in June. While city officials put rules in place to ban the festival, it’s still going ahead. Activists stopped one truck and rescued dogs inside. NoToDogMeat is...
Animalstheiet.org

Polar bear early-warning system goes live in Canada

A pilot project in Canada dedicated to the protection of polar bears, a threatened animal species, is now under way with the help of a German sensor company. Sensor solutions company Hensoldt - based in Taufkirchen, Germany - has made its technology available for the protection of threatened species. The company has signed an agreement with the charitable organisation Polar Bears International to initiate a pilot project featuring a sensor-based early warning system that alerts people to the imminent arrival of polar bears in human settlements, thus giving those communities more notice and time to mitigate negative interactions.
Animalsgript.ie

Let the Kerry boar live

What was the justification for exterminating a family of wild boar that was discovered in county Kerry? Well, the answer, as usual, is based on agriculture: The notion that if this “invasive species” was allowed to take hold in Ireland, it might pass diseases on to our poor domestic pigs, and, in the final analysis, cost Irish pig farmers money. The only problem, of course, is that one of the poor blighters has escaped, and – at the time of writing, at least – is on the loose, with the proverbial price on his head:
AnimalsAustralian News

Song tutoring can help save critically endangered bird: Aussie research

SYDNEY, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Playing recordings of regent honeyeater songs to young honeyeaters before they are released can significantly improve their survival chances in the wild, according to Australian biologists. Threatened by habitat loss and predation, the regent honeyeater is a critically endangered species. In recent years its population...
HobbiesOne Green Planet

5 Reasons Sport Fishing is Cruel and Unnecessary

Fishing as a “hobby” often evokes one of two images: 1) a relaxing day of sitting out on a boat or 2) the ubiquitous off-putting dating profile photo of a man holding up a recently caught fish. What many might not consider is that the women swiping through these profiles are not the only victim of fishing photos, nor is fishing a relaxing hobby for everyone involved.
Animalsseaturtles.org

Costa Rica Urged to Protect Endangered Shark Species

Contact: Mariano Castro, mcastro@seaturtles.org, +506 8841 7684. Costa Rica Urged to Protect Endangered Shark Species. COSTA RICA—More than 90 global conservation organizations called upon President Carlos Alvarado of Costa Rica to protect endangered shark species under the Wildlife Conservation Law. Sharks are considered a commercial species in the country, which...
PetsPosted by
Newsweek

20 Cat Breeds With the Shortest Lifespans

The average life expectancy of a feline is about 13 to 17 years, but some breeds though are known to live shorter lives. Factors such as regular veterinary care and a nutritious diet contribute to their welfare, but often genes determines a cat's lifespan. Prospective cat owners should be aware...
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Monkeys, lemurs and apes at risk: Climate change threatens a quarter of world's primate habitat

Most primates — monkeys, apes, lemurs, lorises and tarsiers — live in a tropical belt that stretches around the equator from Central and South America to Africa and Asia. But the majority of them are found in four different countries — Brazil, Madagascar, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo — so many people have not had direct contact with them. Still, we may know them from films, like the capuchin in Pirates of the Caribbean, or may have heard of their stealthy abilities, like the macaques who pickpocket travellers. Some are important cultural or religious...
One Green Planet

Dog Saves Fawn From Drowning, Now They’re Inseparable

Ralph Dorn shared a sweet animal story that’s gone viral! Dorn saw his golden doodle Harley swimming in the lake behind his house. Dorn noticed that Harley was swimming with another animal, a tiny deer!. “I couldn’t find Harley this evening until I looked out on the lake. He was...