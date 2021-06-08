Cancel
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Recently Made His Future Free Agency Intentions Clear

By David Wysong
The Dallas Cowboys must improve in several areas if they want to have any success during the 2021 NFL season. However, one area where they are already extremely strong is in their offensive skill positions. Dak Prescott has elite athletes surrounding him in Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and others. Eventually, though, Dallas may run out of money to pay all of them, as Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is the next big name the team must worry about signing.

