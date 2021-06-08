Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Recently Made His Future Free Agency Intentions Clear

All focus right now is on the 2021 Dallas Cowboys and the success that they will hopefully have this year. Such has been the case really since Dak Prescott was injured in Week 5 of last season. The Cowboys started off the 2020 season in a bit of a funk, but their offense was producing some ridiculous numbers. There are a number of reasons to believe in the Dallas offense and obviously the main ones have to do with the talent on it like Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, and the offensive line.