Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo is Becoming a Videogame

By Jordan Raup
thefilmstage.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret the connection between the worlds of cinema and video games is never more blurred. The recent Ghost of Tsushima featured none other than “Kurosawa Mode,” while films like Hardcore Henry place you inside an FPS albeit one you can’t control, not to mention the number of movie adaptations of celebrated games and vice versa. However, it’s rare that a videogame developer would straight-up mine classic Hollywood cinema for a new project.

