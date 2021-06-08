Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo is Becoming a Videogame

Batman The Long Halloween Part One Review: (Appropriately) Incomplete. The expressed goal of adapting Batman: The Long Halloween in animated form was to be the most comics-faithful DC animated movie to date. And while that can’t necessarily be said about the artwork, which fits the new DTV aesthetic aside from some Tim Sale-style opening credits, the story so far is certainly close enough. Part One, available this week on Blu-ray and digital, obviously only deals with the first half of the story. So we can’t know yet if it tries to do anything as silly as making Hush turn out to be the Riddler. But it does make for an extremely moody Batman tale that feels very much of a piece with ’90s Batman overall.