Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit and more announced for Rocklahoma 2021
The line-up for Rocklahoma 2021 has been announced, with the mighty Rob Zombie, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit topping the September bill. The festival takes place before the ’Knot head off on the road for their epic Knotfest Roadshow tour later that month, and will see the band performing at “America’s biggest Labor Day Weekend party” alongside the likes of Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling In Reverse, Motionless In White, Andrew W.K., Knocked Loose and more.www.kerrang.com