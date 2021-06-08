Cancel
Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit and more announced for Rocklahoma 2021

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe line-up for Rocklahoma 2021 has been announced, with the mighty Rob Zombie, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit topping the September bill. The festival takes place before the ​’Knot head off on the road for their epic Knotfest Roadshow tour later that month, and will see the band performing at ​“America’s biggest Labor Day Weekend party” alongside the likes of Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling In Reverse, Motionless In White, Andrew W.K., Knocked Loose and more.

www.kerrang.com
