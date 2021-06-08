Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit and more announced for Rocklahoma 2021

There have been many peculiar and obscure music genres that have been developed over the years, but none is as over-the-top and exotic as shock rock. This weird genre of music mixes punk rock or alternative rock with horror elements like blood, gore, and other elements that you would usually find as decorations for Halloween. Most of the artists that primarily play shock rock wear costumes or makeup to make them look scary or jarring to the audience’s eyes, which makes the genre somehow theatrical during concerts. How did shock rock start? And why did it become popular despite its peculiarity? Here are the origins and the most popular artists of shock rock.