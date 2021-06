It's hard to believe that it's been seven months since late-night host Conan O'Brien announced that he would be ending his critically-acclaimed ten-year run on TBS's award-winning nightly talk show Conan in June 2021. In its wake, O'Brien and HBO Max are teaming up for a brand new, weekly variety series (with Conan Without Borders specials still expected to air on TBS). But for now, there's still the big goodbye set for next Thursday with actor, comedian & musician Jack Black sitting down as Conan's final guest. Now viewers are getting a look at just how well-prepared Black is for his sit-down. And by "well-prepared," we mean a whole lot of blank note pages.