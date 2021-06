Netflix subscribers just got a ton of great new movies and TV shows, since it's the beginning of June, and one of those movies is an acclaimed horror film that many may not have seen yet. The Wind is slow, creepy movie about two couples who settle in the 1880s Western U.S., living out on the deserted plains, when inexplicable events begin to fill the air with fright. However, not everyone seems to notice, which leads to high tensions among the neighbors.