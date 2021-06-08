Cancel
Grafton, VA

757Teamz boys soccer Top 15: Five unbeaten teams remain in Hampton Roads

By Ray Nimmo, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 11 days ago

The top 15 boys soccer teams in Hampton Roads, as selected by staff writer Ray Nimmo, with team, record and last week’s ranking. For record updates, please email me: ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com

1. First Colonial, 8-0-1, 1

2. Menchville, 7-0-1, 2

3. Cox, 8-1-0, 3

4. Smithfield, 9-0-0, 5

5. Kecoughtan, 8-0-1, 6

6. Kellam, 8-1-0, 4

7. Great Bridge, 8-1-0, 7

8. Grassfield, 8-1-0, 8

9. Hickory, 5-1-2, 9

10. Jamestown, 7-2-0, 10

11. Lafayette, 7-2-0, 11

12. Princess Anne, 6-2-1, 12

13. Grafton, 6-2-1, 13

14. Maury, 7-0-1, 14

15. Western Branch, 7-2-1, 15

Ray Nimmo, 757-446-2364, ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com

