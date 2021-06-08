757Teamz boys soccer Top 15: Five unbeaten teams remain in Hampton Roads
The top 15 boys soccer teams in Hampton Roads, as selected by staff writer Ray Nimmo, with team, record and last week’s ranking. For record updates, please email me: ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com
1. First Colonial, 8-0-1, 1
2. Menchville, 7-0-1, 2
3. Cox, 8-1-0, 3
4. Smithfield, 9-0-0, 5
5. Kecoughtan, 8-0-1, 6
6. Kellam, 8-1-0, 4
7. Great Bridge, 8-1-0, 7
8. Grassfield, 8-1-0, 8
9. Hickory, 5-1-2, 9
10. Jamestown, 7-2-0, 10
11. Lafayette, 7-2-0, 11
12. Princess Anne, 6-2-1, 12
13. Grafton, 6-2-1, 13
14. Maury, 7-0-1, 14
15. Western Branch, 7-2-1, 15
