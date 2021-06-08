757Teamz boys soccer Top 15: Five unbeaten teams remain in Hampton Roads

The Basketball Tournament, a summer staple for hoops fans since 2014, should have some local interest. As of Friday afternoon, according to thetournament.com, 111 teams had applied to be one of the 64 chosen for Monday’s reveal. Starting in mid-July, those 64 will compete for the $1 million winner-take-all first prize. No active NBA players are allowed. Odds are slim to be part of the ...