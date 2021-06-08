California Gas Prices Reach Their Highest Since July 2015

Gas prices are officially the highest they’ve been since July of 2015. According to the AAA and Oil Price Information Service, the average price of gas has risen 34 of the past 39 days, increasing 17.1 cents in less than two months. The gas prices have increased by 98.2 cents since the beginning of this year. The significant increase in prices has been a result of multiple factors. Back in the fall, gas prices rose due to Saudi Arabia Oil production facilities being attacked and LA refineries had slowed or halted production due to maintenance issues and imported gas not being available.