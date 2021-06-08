Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PokéMondays: Catching Shiny Vanilla Pokémon In Ultra Space Wilds Is Too Easy

By Ace Kim
fbtb.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI decided to take a break one night from Shiny Eevee hunting and go surfing around the Ultra Space Wilds. If you travel far enough and go through the fanciest and most decorated warp hole, you have a substantially increased chance of getting a shiny Pokémon. Even if you don’t go far and go through a plain-looking warp hole, your base chance starts at 1%, which is still much higher than shiny charm odds, and can go as high as 36%! The Pokémon you encounter here aren’t part of the Alolan Pokédex, but that didn’t really matter to me. I just wanted to see how much easier it was. Well, within 20 minutes I got my first catch:

www.fbtb.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shiny Pok Mon#Ultra#Vanilla#Alolan Pok Dex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Surfing
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Can you catch a shiny Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Go? – A Very Slow Discovery

For A Very Slow Discovery event in Pokémon Go, Galarian Slowpoke makes its debut in the mobile game. The Galarian Pokémon are unique captures that a usually tough to catch, so you want to make sure to go out of your way to add it to your collection. Galarian Slowpoke will only be available in raids, so you can’t expect to encounter it when you’re walking around your neighborhood. Despite being a difficult Pokémon to catch, don’t wait around to see if you can find a shiny version of it.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Fans are Disappointed by Shiny Garchomp

Today, Pokemon Go Community Day put Gible in the spotlight, giving fans a great chance to obtain a Shiny Garchomp! Unfortunately, many were surprised to discover that the Shiny variant for the Dragon/Ground-type Pokemon doesn't differ all that much from the standard version. While Shiny Gible and Shiny Gabite have significant color variations that make them stand out, Garchomp is just a slightly different shade from the default. Shiny Garchomp has been around since the days of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, but many players were introduced to this version for the first time today. Those unfamiliar with the Shiny found it a bit lackluster, while longtime Pokemon fans felt letdown all over again!
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO – How To Get Shiny Gible On Community Day

It does not even feel like it has been that long since the last Pokémon GO Community Day with Swablu as it came in the middle of the month in May, but it’s already time for yet another here on the first weekend of June. The focus this time has shifted to the fan favorite Gible that people have always been trying to get more of in the game to eventually get its final evolution Garchomp. This means people will really be wanting to catch plenty of Gible on Community Day, but even more so the shiny version that will be available as well.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Is there a Shiny Abra in Pokemon Go?

With the Kanto region’s Abra getting its own Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go in June, many trainers will be wondering if you can catch a Shiny version of the beloved Psychic-type. Hunting for Shiny variations of your favorite Pokemon can take hours, days, and sometimes even weeks – so you’ll...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tonight Is Shiny Abra Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Today is Marill Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Here is everything you need to know about this hour-long event. Abra Spotlight Hour will take place from 6 PM to 7 PM today, Junen8th, and will see the game flooded with Abra spawns. Even spawn points that aren't usually active on your map in Pokémon GO will pop with Abra encounters. This Psychic-type Pokémon is Shiny-capable, as it Shiny was released during its 2020 Community Day. Now, that said, this isn't expected to be that exciting of a Spotlight Hour, as Abra is a common spawn and a Community Day Shiny, meaning that most trainers will have more than their share. However, there is always someone who missed out and would rather catch than trade, so here is a tip!
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Will Meloetta Be Shiny At Pokémon GO Fest 2021?

Pokémon GO has begun to tease releases for their upcoming GO Fest 2021. Due to the presence of musical notes in the initial graphic for the event, the game's loyal community has long since figured out that the Mythical Pokémon to be release via Special Research during GO Fest 2021 is Meloetta. However, a new graphic has the same community wondering… will it be Shiny Meloetta?
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Ultra Premier Meta June 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight is happening now in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Great League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Cup, both of which have a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. The standard Ultra League only has that restriction, while the Ultra League Premier Cup creates a new meta by banning Mythicals and Legendaries. Let's take a look at the meta for the Ultra League Premier Cup.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best Pokémon teams for the Ultra League in Pokémon Go – June 2021

The next PvP grind has arrived to Pokémon Go for the Season 8 Battle League, featuring the Ultra League. You’ll have to create a team made up of three Pokémon that do not exceed 2,500 CP. There are a few more choices to pick from, and since XL candy has become much more common, players have been using a lot of the Great League choices, making them ideal picks for this meta.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Shiny Regigigas Arrives In Pokémon GO For Solstice Event 2021

Sometimes, things just connect in a beautiful way. The Pokémon GO community theorized that the upcoming surprise Legendary Pokémon would be Regigigas with a Shiny release, as this ultimate titan is known to arise when the other Titans of Hoenn (Regice, Regirock, and Registeel) gather. It felt like the natural culmination of the Regi's June 2021 feature. Niantic came through and announced that this is indeed happening, and it all begins with this week's Solstice Event 2021.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Pokémon GIF: Omastar’s shell is too big for it to move freely

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote every single Pokémon out there, The Pokémon Company has shared special content dedicated to Omastar:. Did you know? Its sharp beak rings its mouth. Its shell was too big for it to move freely, so it became extinct. Source: The Pokémon Company.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Shiny Regigigas Is Now Live In Pokémon GO Raids

Niantic hit Pokémon GO players with a barrage of announcements this week. We went from not even knowing what the next event, Legendary raid boss, and Shadow Pokémon were to getting treated to multiple blog entries with major news in just a couple of days. The short of it all is: Shadow Ho-Oh is the next Legendary coming to Giovanni's team, the Solstice Event 2021 goes live today with no new wild Shinies or new releases, the Bidoof Breakout event begins next week with the release of Shiny Bidoof, the Pokémon TCG collaboration is live, and one can obtain the card by purchasing GO Fest 2021-branded items from the Pokémon Center. On top of all that, the reveal of the Legendary raid boss may be among 2021's biggest raid features in Pokémon GO: Regigigas.
Video Gamesfbtb.net

PokéMondays: The Eevee Evolutions

I spent a good amount of time on this collection mostly because I didn’t want to split it up the collection across more than one post, hence why last week’s update was a bit on the light side. It was worth it though. All of my regular Eevee’s were male, so I wanted to get the all the shinies as female. I used my male Sylveon with Cute Charm to attract the females. It’s not 100% guaranteed but I only ended up with two male shinies after it was all said and done, so I’m thankful for that. I felt like I breezed through this one.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Play A Bullet Hell (In Actual Hell) Or Fight Your Food In This Week’s EGS Offerings

It may seem like this week’s free Epic Games offering are on different ends of the gaming spectrum, but they do have chaos in common. The first is a bullet hell game set in Hell, titled Hell is Other Demons. The game is pretty much what it says on the box — if there were a box. The platform shooter features rougelite elements and takes place in a world filled with demons. Players can also look forward to insane boss fights and a “heavy synthwave soundtrack.”
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

Better vanilla v2

Been putting lots of effort into this one; hope y'all like it :)) It's a better version of my first texture pack; changed some things and added some things; have fun with it!. I am not sure if I have Optifine correctly loaded. Hopefully so I can play with this pack.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Olli Olli World Preview: Great Made Better

When Roll7 released Olli Olli for the PlayStation Vita back in 2014 it felt like a shot in the dark. It was much different than any other skateboarding game out there, a genre which saw trends go from arcadey to simulation as we moved from an era of Tony Hawk to Skate. Who would’ve thought that a side-scrolling skating game with a simple premise could be so deep and engaging? It didn’t hurt that the Vita was a perfect fit for a game of this type, but Olli Olli made it’s way to multiple platforms, with the latest release being on the Nintendo Switch just a couple of years ago.