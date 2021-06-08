PokéMondays: Catching Shiny Vanilla Pokémon In Ultra Space Wilds Is Too Easy
I decided to take a break one night from Shiny Eevee hunting and go surfing around the Ultra Space Wilds. If you travel far enough and go through the fanciest and most decorated warp hole, you have a substantially increased chance of getting a shiny Pokémon. Even if you don’t go far and go through a plain-looking warp hole, your base chance starts at 1%, which is still much higher than shiny charm odds, and can go as high as 36%! The Pokémon you encounter here aren’t part of the Alolan Pokédex, but that didn’t really matter to me. I just wanted to see how much easier it was. Well, within 20 minutes I got my first catch:www.fbtb.net