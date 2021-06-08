PokéMondays: Catching Shiny Vanilla Pokémon In Ultra Space Wilds Is Too Easy

It does not even feel like it has been that long since the last Pokémon GO Community Day with Swablu as it came in the middle of the month in May, but it’s already time for yet another here on the first weekend of June. The focus this time has shifted to the fan favorite Gible that people have always been trying to get more of in the game to eventually get its final evolution Garchomp. This means people will really be wanting to catch plenty of Gible on Community Day, but even more so the shiny version that will be available as well.