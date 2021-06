For the accessory-inclined, summer can be a difficult season for putting together an outfit that really highlights your personal style. For starters, there are no layering opportunities, beanies are out of the question and scarves are a no-go. However, one of the best accessories for adding a bit of personality to your looks is the most wearable during this season. You guessed it: We're talking about sunglasses. The right pair of shades can take an outfit from generic to totally personalized, but picking the right pair can be hard. So we teamed up with Sunglass Hut on their 50th anniversary to put together a list of a few iconic pairs to consider based on your individual summer style.