Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Dynasty Trade Value Chart – June 2021 Update

By Adam Pelletier
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fantasy Football offseason does not exist for all you hardcore dynasty players out there. Right now as redraft leagues are getting started organizing and planning, dynasty players are drafting, wheeling, and dealing for the 2021 season. The best part of dynasty fantasy football is the year-round nature of it and the continual trade talks via text, call, and more. To help facilitate your trades here is the June update of the SGPN Dynasty Trade Value Chart. (If you really want to look back, here is the March Update). Use this chart as a jumping-off point for your discussions, and if you are interested in the methodology, read below about it and download the raw spreadsheet as well.

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dynasty#College Football#American Football#The Fantasy Football#Qb 21#Kellen Mond Min Qb#Carson Wentz Ind#Tb#Mac Jones Ne#Qb Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

Carolina Panthers 2021 Fantasy Football Preview

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. 2020 Stats (rank) Total Offense: 5,592 (21st) Offensive Touchdowns: 35 (25th) Offensive...
NFLfantraxhq.com

2021 Fantasy Running Back Depth Charts: AFC East

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. For the first installment of Fantrax’s fantasy running back depth charts series, we’re going to delve into the AFC East. I’ve already ranked the top 100 fantasy running backs in the NFL, but why not break this down by division (we’re in the clicks business, baby. Don’t ask questions!)? Between the Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, and Jets, let’s just say, you won’t have to draft any of these guys with your first-rounder…
NFLdraftsharks.com

Dak Prescott Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott appears “on track” to be a “full participant” in training camp. Machota observed Dak moving well in OTAs, all while “never seeming to favor his surgically repaired right ankle.” HC Mike McCarthy added the following: “Physically, I think he’s right where he needs to be. He’s done everything. He hasn’t missed anything that’s been slated. He’s doing a lot of extra, frankly, so the anticipation would be for him to go every day (in training camp) is the outlook. We’re not naïve. It’s just like any player that comes back from injury, especially a major joint injury, the first year back there’s going to be some things you have to work through. But I would anticipate we’d start with him in full mode, get him into the team periods and get back to playing football.” Prescott, almost 28, remains a high-ceiling QB1.
NFLfantraxhq.com

2021 Fantasy Football: Standard Running Back Rankings

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. We’re back with our Standard Running Back Rankings for the upcoming 2021 season! Even though PPR continues to gain steam in the fantasy world we can not exclude tradition with many fantasy footballers continuing to roll with standard scoring. Start off your drafts with a Bell-Cow RB!? Find out below with strategies from our analysts.
NFLdraftsharks.com

Jamison Crowder Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Jets and WR Jamison Crowder have agreed to a renegotiated contract that will keep him with the team through this season. (Crowder would then hit free agency in spring 2022.) This would seem to be bad news for the 2021 outlook of 2nd-round pick Elijah Moore, who stands near-identical in size. But HC Robert Saleh says Moore can play any of the WR positions. So the biggest losers here might be Denzel Mims and Keelan Cole. Corey Davis clearly signed for starter money in free agency, and the Jets would have little reason to retain Crowder if they didn't view him as the top option in the slot. The upgraded WR corps lowers the target ceiling, though, for a wideout who has depended on volume to drive his fantasy value. The Jets offense will be interesting to track throughout the summer, given the bevy of changes to personnel and staff.
NFLeatdrinkandsleepfootball.com

New York Jets Fantasy Football Projections 2021

Below you will find our 2021 fantasy football projections for the New York Jets. Zach Wilson: Selected second overall in the 2021 draft, Wilson is off the redraft radar outside of two-QB leagues, but his arm talent, mobility and improvisational skills could lead to some streaming potential as a rookie.
NFLdraftsharks.com

Rashaad Penny Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny had knee surgery this offseason to "get something cleaned up," HC Pete Carroll said Tuesday. Penny isn't participating in minicamp, but the always-optimistic Carroll expects him to be ready for the start of training camp. Penny missed all but 3 games last season after tearing multiple ligaments in his left knee in December of 2019. It's a concern that he's still having issues with that knee. And at this point, it's unclear if he'll regain pre-injury form. Penny is just a late-round dart in fantasy drafts, while RB Chris Carson remains a safe bet for nice volume this season.
NFLdraftsharks.com

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton (knee) won't start training camp on the PUP list, HC Vic Fangio said. Sutton is still rehabbing last September's torn ACL and MCL. But he'll evidently at least be ready for some work at the start of camp and is on track to be on the field for the season opener. We'll continue to track his progress.
NFLdraftsharks.com

Devin Singletary Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

Bills RB Zack Moss has worn a red, non-contact jersey throughout offseason practices, per team beat writer Matt Parrino. It’s a reminder that he’s still working back from January ankle surgery. If he’s a full-go for training camp, Moss will be in a good spot to lead this backfield in touches ahead of Devin Singletary and Matt Breida.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

2021 Fantasy Football Outlook: Adam Trautman

There is no foolproof way to find the right late-round tight end, but it possible to narrow down the candidates. Athleticism matters for every position, but it is crucial for tight ends. As seen below, tight ends need to reach a certain athletic threshold to have any chance of sustained fantasy success. This makes sense intuitively, as tight ends need to be big enough to hold up in the trenches and fast enough to get open against coverage. Put simply, it’s hard to do that without being an athletic freak.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Will Tua Tagovailoa be a QB1 for fantasy football in 2021?

The Miami Dolphins made it a priority to surround Tua Tagovailoa with talent, but can he become a QB1 for fantasy football in 2021?. The Miami Dolphins have been looking for their heir apparent to Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino since he retired after the 1999 NFL season. Miami’s front office and coaching staff believe they have something special with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. His exploits for the Crimson Tide are legendary, but will Tua’s success transfer to the NFL, and ultimately, fantasy football?
NFLdraftsharks.com

Melvin Gordon Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said he doesn’t see “any limits” with rookie RB Javonte Williams. “We could work him and Melvin, just spelling each other as we go, and one could go in and predominately do third-down stuff,” Fangio said via the Denver Post. “(The rotation) will work itself out and we think (Javonte’s) capable in all downs and distances and all situations for us. And I also believe that him and Melvin will be a good combination back there, along with Boone.” We’re not buying Boone as a real piece of Denver’s backfield rotation. But it’s nice to hear the early confidence in Williams, who the Broncos traded up to select in Round 2. He’s a potential RB2 right out of the gate.
NFLYardbarker

Mike Davis could be a fantasy football sleeper

Mike Davis was one of the biggest breakout stars of fantasy football in the 2020 season with the Panthers, albeit with Christian McCaffrey succumbing to several injuries. However, he was still able to garner most of the touches out of the backfield for Carolina last year — finishing as the RB12 overall in PPR leagues as he totaled 165 carries for 642 yards and six touchdowns to go with 59 receptions for 373 yards and two more scores.
NFLdraftsharks.com

Allen Robinson Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

After skipping 2 weeks of voluntary OTAs, Bears WR Allen Robinson showed up for mandatory minicamp. On Wednesday, the veteran confirmed that he won’t be a training camp holdout. “That [contract negotiations] is not in my control,” Robinson said. “That is what it is. I’m comfortable with that. Obviously that [signing an extension] is a possibility. My main focus right now is to continue to get better.” The Bears have until July 15 to extend Robinson. The 27-year-old has rolled up 200-2,397-13 over the past 2 seasons.
NFLdraftsharks.com

Jimmy Garoppolo Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan confirmed that QB Jimmy Garoppolo is in the driver’s seat to start Week 1. "I definitely see it as Jimmy's the starter," Shanahan said via CBS. "But if Trey's ready to compete, I have no problem with it. I don't sit there and say, 'Hey, we're not playing a rookie quarterback. We have to rest him the first year.' … I don't really make any decisions like that until I actually have an opinion on it. And that'll take to how I see him in camp. If he comes in and he's playing at a high level and we think he gives us the best chance to win, we wouldn't hesitate to do that [start him Week 1]." While Garoppolo will likely start Week 1, he’ll almost certainly turn the keys over to Lance at some point in 2021.
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

The Most Overrated/Overdrafted Players In Fantasy Football

On the latest episode of A Good Football Show, I'm joined by John Daigle, Pat Kerrane and Kyle Dvorchak to take a look at some of the most overrated and overdrafted players in fantasy football as of June 2021, including a couple of star rookies (Najee Harris and Ja'Marr Chase), as well as Chase Edmonds, Courtland Sutton and D.J. Chark.
NFLrotoballer.com

Finding Value in Dynasty Rookie Drafts

In the world of redraft, every player in the NFL is on the table during your draft. In Dynasty, there is a startup draft when the league first starts where you pick from current NFL players. Every year after that, you have just one draft every year, and that is your rookie draft. Just as in the NFL draft, you’re picking exclusively from rookies who have yet to make their debuts, and, depending on how early you did them, they may not even be on a team yet. When those rookie drafts are happening, just as in a regular draft, you’re always looking for value.
NFLplayerprofiler.com

The Forgotten Ones: Great Forgotten Dynasty Values

Every year, there are players we can identify as dynasty values who cost way less to acquire than they should. For whatever reason, players fall through the cracks that have the underrecognized ability to be able to produce fantasy-wise, both in 2021 and the years beyond. PlayerProfiler’s advanced stats and metrics can help us identify players that we can acquire relatively inexpensively in trade or draft at value in a startup. Today we look at one such player at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver.