New Milford, CT

Burglary from beach parking lot under investigation

By WLAD Newsroom
 11 days ago

A burglary from a beach parking lot in New Milford is under investigation. Police responded to Candlewood Lake Road South on Memorial day for a report of cash and credit cards stolen from a wallet in the vehicle. The suspect then used the victim's credit card at Walgreens on Federal Road in Danbury. Surveillance photos have been posted to the New Milford Police Facebook page. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Officer Petersen at 860-355-3133.

