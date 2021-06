Ratko Mladic, 78, the former Bosnian Serb general known as the Balkan butcher and sentenced to life imprisonment for the Srebrenica genocide, perpetrated in 1995 by his troops in that Bosnian city, he will spend the rest of his days in jail. International justice confirmed the sentence on Tuesday. Thus concludes the judicial route followed against those directly responsible for the worst atrocity committed in Europe since World War II, since Radovan Karadzic, Mladic’s political boss, is already serving the same sentence in a British prison. Both were the ideologue and military arm of the executioner, respectively, of the death of some 8,000 Bosnian men and adolescents (Bosnians of Muslim religion) in the course of a mass execution that marks 26 years this July.