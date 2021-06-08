Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

【Seminar Preview】Developers, don't miss out our free online seminar of Kotlin programming language!

xda-developers
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to know how to develop Android apps using the Kotlin programming language? Come join our free online seminar for a step-by-step guide to integrate Huawei HMS Core's capabilities to develop and publish your own apps!. All developers who are interested in programming or want to develop applications are welcome...

forum.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Programming Language#Kotlin#Android Apps#Seminar#Huawei Hms Core#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Huawei
News Break
Youtube
Related
Computerscaltech.edu

Control Meets Learning Seminar

Control has met learning: Aspirational lessons from adaptive control theory. Adaptive control is a field thanks to whose six decades of activity many challenges in combining feedback control with online learning have been either overcome or understood to be insurmountable. As such, the results in this field are not only a veritable checklist of properties that future learning-based control methods, including those related to reinforcement learning, should strive to guarantee, but also a checklist of properties demonstrated or deemed hopeless. I will touch on learning-based feedback designs across the entire spectrum in terms of reliance on models - from the conventional model-based adaptive control, to non-model-based RL, to the entirely model-free "extremum seeking." I focus on fundamental questions but illustrate them with examples from robotics, aquatic locomotion, road traffic, and semiconductor manufacturing.
Computerssymfony.com

SymfonyWorld Online 2021 Summer Edition is this week, don't miss the online conference!

The SymfonyWorld Online 2021 Summer Edition international conference is organized this Thursday, June 17th and this Friday, June 18th! Still not registered yet? Book now your ticket to attend the only event about Symfony entirely online and in English! All talks will have English subtitles and will be available in replay as soon as the conference ends. Plus, we're super pleased to announce that we are going to present the entire conference schedule twice per day. No matter what your local timezone is, there will always be a live talk you can attend. Each day, the first conference schedule will start at 9:45 am UTC+2 with the opening session followed by the opening Keynote, then the exact same schedule will be repeated all over again from 4:45 pm UTC+2. Join us: 2 days, 2 tracks and the conference schedule in live twice per day!
ComputersDice Insights

Kotlin Certifications: Do They Exist? How Much Do They Cost?

Ever since Google declared it a “first class” programming language for Android development, Kotlin has surged in popularity. For example, it was one of the most-loved languages on Stack Overflow’s most recent Developer Survey, and also featured prominently on HackerRank’s annual Developer Skills Report. If you work on mobile apps,...
ComputersSearchengineland.com

SMX Advanced begins tomorrow! Don’t miss out

If you’re looking for advanced, actionable tactics to drive more traffic, leads, and conversions, you can’t afford to miss SMX Advanced — happening online tomorrow and Wednesday, June 15-16. Your $249 All Access pass unlocks nearly 50 tactic-rich sessions programmed by the Search Engine Land experts that explore the latest,...
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

Programming languages: How to become an expert developer in C, C++ and C#

In this comprehensive training offering, you can learn all about the C programming language and more at your convenience. Since C is currently the most popular programming language, according to TIOBE's June 2021 rankings, learning to code in it is a smart career decision. You can learn C, C++ and much more at your own pace and in your own home with The Complete C Suite Programming Bundle. This 10 courses e-learning bundle is currently being offered at a great discount, and no prior experience is required.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

You’ll soon be able to create one unified PDF from multiple page scans on your Chromebook

Ever since the scan app launched for Chromebooks back in February, it’s been fairly bare bones. You can scan a single page and store it for later either locally or in your Google Drive via the Files app. From there, you can share it with a recipient. A new Chromium repository commit discovered by Dinsan at Chrome Story shows that Google now has plans to allow for multi-page scanning.
Computersgitconnected.com

5 Ideas on How to Incorporate Web Accessibility into your Dev Workflow

Thoughts and philosophies for how to set up your team’s workflow to tackle accessibility. If we’re working at smaller companies without specialized accessibility teams, how can we incorporate accessibility into our development workflow to create a more consistent environment in which we can tackle accessibility?. Hold up! Are you an...
Softwareslashdot.org

Google Backs Linux Project To Make Android, Chrome OS Harder To Hack

Linux has been written solely in the powerful but old C programming language. The language was developed in 1972 and is more vulnerable to hacks than contemporary programming languages. Noting that "old" doesn't mean obsolete and it's not necessarily more vulnerable to hacks but rather more vulnerable to poor/unsafe programming...
Computersvoticle.com

Benefits of a Good User Interface for Enterprise Application Development

3.7k apps are added to the Google Store EVERY DAY. Out of these, you would barely remember and download 10 new apps every few months. The market for apps is becoming increasingly competitive and in order to develop an edge that will capture your audiences from day one, your mobile application needs features that will make your application usable and unique. In almost every aspect of app optimization, the one constant has always been top-notch UI/UX design and development.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

How WP-CLI Works: The Command Line Interface For WordPress

WordPress is a popular open-source content management system that creates beautiful websites and blogs. WordPress is the most trusted CMS, as almost 64.2 percent of websites are built using it. The ecosystem of WordPress with the large pool of themes and plugins makes it the top choice among website developers who like to build sites with CMS functionality.
Coding & ProgrammingThe Next Web

Why Python is not the programming language of the future

It took the programming community a couple of decades to appreciate Python. But since the early 2010’s, it has been booming — and eventually surpassing C, C#, Java and JavaScript in popularity. But until when will that trend continue? When will Python eventually be replaced by other languages, and why?
Computersbetterprogramming.pub

My Top 12 Web Tools To Make Developers’ Life Easier

In this internet era, almost any free tools can be found online to solve common problems developers face every day. You name it, someone has already built it. In this story, I’m going to share my top 12 favorite web tools that make your life as a developer easier. I focus on websites only because those are ready to use without installation. My preferences are the ones that:
ComputersTidbits

The Best Mac Site-Specific Browser for Google Docs

As a writer, I live in my word processor. Precisely which app we rely on for TidBITS has changed over the years, starting with Nisus Writer Classic, then BBEdit, and now Google Docs. When we used Nisus Writer Classic, we also relied on a fileserver running AppleShare over IP to collaborate on files using a classic IN (available for editing) and OUT (checked out by someone) folder/versioning/renaming scheme. During our BBEdit years, we switched the collaboration side to the Subversion version control system, essentially treating our text like code (see “Wanted: Better Document Collaboration System,” 3 April 2006). And when we migrated to our current WordPress-based content management system (see “Next-Generation TidBITS Infrastructure in the Works,” 20 November 2017), we switched to doing all of our article writing and editing in Google Docs, which offers top-notch collaboration capabilities.
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Manually Add Software Repositories in Linux

When you search for a package on Linux through the command line, your system's package manager looks for the package in various repositories. By default, every Linux distribution has some official repositories that contain stable packages supported by the distro team. However, when you try to grab a package not...
Cell Phoneslinuxlinks.com

Best Free Android Apps: Pure Writer – plain text editor

There’s a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series. See the Eligibility Criteria section below. Pure Writer is a plain text editor. The editor is designed to be minimalistic and tries to help the writer focus on writing content. The app has a protective mechanism to ensure you never...
Computerseclecticlight.co

Tango for Two Macs: cached system and App Store updates

A couple of days ago I looked in detail at the Content Caching server in Big Sur, and showed some examples of its transactions in the log. This article follows on from that, and shows what happens when the server is asked for a macOS security data update, and how it supplies cached updates for apps from the Mac App Store. If you don’t recall how the latter works, this article explains it in detail, again with extensive references to log entries.