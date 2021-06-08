【Seminar Preview】Developers, don't miss out our free online seminar of Kotlin programming language!

The SymfonyWorld Online 2021 Summer Edition international conference is organized this Thursday, June 17th and this Friday, June 18th! Still not registered yet? Book now your ticket to attend the only event about Symfony entirely online and in English! All talks will have English subtitles and will be available in replay as soon as the conference ends. Plus, we're super pleased to announce that we are going to present the entire conference schedule twice per day. No matter what your local timezone is, there will always be a live talk you can attend. Each day, the first conference schedule will start at 9:45 am UTC+2 with the opening session followed by the opening Keynote, then the exact same schedule will be repeated all over again from 4:45 pm UTC+2. Join us: 2 days, 2 tracks and the conference schedule in live twice per day!