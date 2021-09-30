CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling to China during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
If you're planning a trip to China, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

dallassun.com

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
CHINA
citywatchla.com

Hello, China? This is the Pentagon Calling. . .

First the storming of the capitol on Jan 6. Seen from Beijing it looked like a failed coup, a botched but serious attempt to upend U.S. politics. Now, a book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa claims U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army not once but twice. First on October 30, 2020, just four days before the election. The second call took place on January 8, two days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Milley sought to assure Li that the United States was stable and not going to attack.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
POLITICS
World Economic Forum

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 22 September

This daily round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top stories: UN Secretary-General criticizes globe on vaccine inequity; Northern Chinese city of Harbin in semi-shutdown; Singapore reports highest...
WORLD
The Independent

Q&A: America's new COVID-19 rules for international travel

The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19.The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions. Some details of the plan announced Monday are being worked out, but here are some questions and answers about what to expect:WHAT IS THE NEW POLICY IN A NUTSHELL?All adult foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated before boarding...
TRAVEL
Dallas News

China’s abuses at last get greater world attention

Earlier this month, Newcastle University in England hosted the first large-scale conference of scholars, lawyers, politicians and human rights advocates to discuss the Chinese government’s alleged genocide against the Uyghur ethnic group in its northwest Xinjiang region. Though the conference and its topic are both half a world away, it’s worth our attention for the same reason Afghanistan, Venezuela, Syria, Russia and Myanmar are worth our attention. Wherever there are threats to freedom and human rights around the world, how America responds matters. It says a lot about who we are and what we value, and often it determines outcomes.
CHINA
AFP

Foreign businesses in China rattled by 'hostage diplomacy'

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's return from Canada this week was lauded as a diplomatic triumph in China, but the celebrations left a bad taste for the expat business community, already rattled by the threat of "hostage diplomacy". Even Western diplomats -- especially from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the United States -- are reluctant to return to China without full immunity.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China tightens political control of internet giants

The ruling Communist Party is tightening political control over China’s internet giants and tapping their wealth to pay for its ambitions to reduce reliance on U.S. and European technology.Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns starting in late 2020 have shaken the industry, which flourished for two decades with little regulation. Investor jitters have knocked more than $1.3 trillion off the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba games and social media operator Tencent and other tech giants.The party says anti-monopoly enforcement will be a priority through 2025. It says competition will help create jobs and raise living standards.President Xi...
INTERNET
realcleardefense.com

China Tests Both Taiwan and the U.S.

Since last Friday, 1 October, the Chinese Communist Party has escalated its incursions into Taiwanese airspace. Initially, this coincided with China's "National Day" on 1 October, marking the PRC's founding. However, PLA incursions continued after 1 October. From 1-3 October, the People's Liberation Army executed five major incursions into Taiwanese airspace, each of which was conducted with a dozen or more aircraft, the largest of which included 25 aircraft. Then, on 4 October, China conducted a 52-aircraft incursion into Taiwanese airspace, the largest operation of its kind that the PLA has ever conducted. The location of these incursions, and the strike packages dispatched, indicate that the CCP's actions are more than mere saber-rattling or domestic grandstanding. Rather, these actions are a calculated attempt to test Taiwanese defenses, identify weak points, and gather tactical and operational intelligence for a future attack on the island republic.
POLITICS
The Independent

Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on...
STOCKS
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
