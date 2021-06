Was your favorite news website offline this morning? No, it wasn't a ransomware attack. The problem appeared to be related to an outage at Fastly, a cloud service provider, which reported a widespread failure. The company says it has identified and fixed the issue but many websites continued to be unavailable for some users as of 7am ET. Fastly helps improve load times for websites and provides other services to internet sites, apps and platforms, including a large global server network. Fastly customers include Twitter, Reddit, CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times and Target. It also provides content delivery for Twitch, Pinterest, HBO Max, Hulu, Reddit, Spotify and other services. The outage affected dozens of countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia, as well as South Africa.