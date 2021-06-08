Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Rome Braves open up six tonight vs. Asheville at State Mutual Stadium. Atlanta Braves in Philly. Saban’s contract extended until 2028 at Alabama. Hawks vs. ’76ers tonight.
