Obituaries: Mrs. Joan Louise Shores Gore, Mrs. Shannon Lane Mull.

Age 76, of Silver Creek, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Gore was born in Rome, Georgia on January 21, 1945, daughter of the late Clarence Shores and the late Susie Boswell Shores. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Billy Clarence Gore, Sr., by two sisters, Mary Frances Shores and Jeanette Shores Streetman, and by a brother, Jeremiah Shores. Mrs. Gore was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Shorter College with a bachelor’s degree in Education and later received her master’s degree from Berry College. Mrs. Gore taught at East Central Elementary, Pepperell Primary, and Midway Elementary until her retirement in 1998.