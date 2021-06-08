Cancel
Video Games

Dimensionals

Video Gameshypebeast.com

'Metroid Dread' Is Headed to Nintendo Switch With Two-Dimensional Alien Battles

During its E3 Direct showcase, Nintendo announced that the Metroid series will arrive on Nintendo Switch this fall in a two-dimensional gameplay, titled Metroid Dread. A side-scrolling successor to Metroid Fusion, the new game follows intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran as she lands on planet ZDR to explore a suspicious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation. Once there, Aran discovers that the remote planet has been overtaken by a swarm of vicious aliens and fronts the task of overcoming the menacing lifeforms.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Skeler Boy, A 2-Dimensional Adventure Game, Live On Kickstarter

ManiacBoyStudio, an up-and-coming independent video game developer comprised of four friends with a passion for gaming and films, has announced that their first video game project, Skeler Boy, is now live to be crowdfunded on Kickstarter! This game is the studio's first foray into creating a video game, but the progress is already quite apparent!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to fix the second Dimensional Anomaly in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

At specific points in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you will encounter dimensional anomalies that affect the game much differently than other aspects of the collapse of the multiverse. These shifts in dimensions cannot be traveled into by either Ratchet or Rivet, with only Clank accessing the area and having a conversation with Gary. During this time, you need to complete a set of physic puzzles to clear the anomaly. Here is how to complete the second-dimensional anomaly, which can be found on the planet Blizar Prime.
Sciencearxiv.org

High-dimensional Bayesian model selection by proximal nested sampling

Imaging methods often rely on Bayesian statistical inference strategies to solve difficult imaging problems. Applying Bayesian methodology to imaging requires the specification of a likelihood function and a prior distribution, which define the Bayesian statistical model from which the posterior distribution of the image is derived. Specifying a suitable model for a specific application can be very challenging, particularly when there is no reliable ground truth data available. Bayesian model selection provides a framework for selecting the most appropriate model directly from the observed data, without reference to ground truth data. However, Bayesian model selection requires the computation of the marginal likelihood (Bayesian evidence), which is computationally challenging, prohibiting its use in high-dimensional imaging problems. In this work we present the proximal nested sampling methodology to objectively compare alternative Bayesian imaging models, without reference to ground truth data. The methodology is based on nested sampling, a Monte Carlo approach specialised for model comparison, and exploits proximal Markov chain Monte Carlo techniques to scale efficiently to large problems and to tackle models that are log-concave and not necessarily smooth (e.g., involving L1 or total-variation priors). The proposed approach can be applied computationally to problems of dimension O(10^6) and beyond, making it suitable for high-dimensional inverse imaging problems. It is validated on large Gaussian models, for which the likelihood is available analytically, and subsequently illustrated on a range of imaging problems where it is used to analyse different choices for the sparsifying dictionary and measurement model.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Inverse design of two-dimensional materials with invertible neural networks

The ability to readily design novel materials with chosen functional properties on-demand represents a next frontier in materials discovery. However, thoroughly and efficiently sampling the entire design space in a computationally tractable manner remains a highly challenging task. To tackle this problem, we propose an inverse design framework (MatDesINNe) utilizing invertible neural networks which can map both forward and reverse processes between the design space and target property. This approach can be used to generate materials candidates for a designated property, thereby satisfying the highly sought-after goal of inverse design. We then apply this framework to the task of band gap engineering in two-dimensional materials, starting with MoS2. Within the design space encompassing six degrees of freedom in applied tensile, compressive and shear strain plus an external electric field, we show the framework can generate novel, high fidelity, and diverse candidates with near-chemical accuracy. We extend this generative capability further to provide insights regarding metal-insulator transition, important for memristive neuromorphic applications among others, in MoS2 which is not otherwise possible with brute force screening. This approach is general and can be directly extended to other materials and their corresponding design spaces and target properties.
Sciencearxiv.org

Traveling chimera patterns in two-dimensional neuronal network

We study the emergence of the traveling chimera state in a two-dimensional network of Hindmarsh-Rose burst neurons with the mutual presence of local and non-local couplings. We show that in the unique presence of the non-local chemical coupling modeled by a nonlinear function, the traveling chimera phenomenon occurs with a displacement in both directions of the plane of the grid. The introduction of local electrical coupling shows that the mutual influence of the two types of coupling can, for certain values, generate traveling chimera, imperfect-traveling, traveling multi-clusters, and alternating traveling chimera, ie the presence in the network under study, of patterns of coherent elements interspersed by other incoherent elements in movement and alternately changing their position over time. The confirmation of the states of coherence is done by introducing the parameter of instantaneous local order parameter in two dimensions. We extend our analysis through mathematical tools such as the Hamilton energy function to determine the direction of propagation of patterns in two dimensions.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Infinite-Dimensional Linear Algebra and Solvability of Partial Differential Equations

We discuss linear algebra of infinite-dimensional vector spaces in terms of algebraic (Hamel) bases. As an application we prove the surjectivity of a large class of linear partial differential operators with smooth ($\mathcal C^\infty$-coefficients) coefficients, called in the article \emph{regular}, acting on the algebraic dual $\mathcal D^*(\Omega)$ of the space of test-functions $\mathcal D(\Omega)$. The surjectivity of the partial differential operators guarantees solvability of the corresponding partial differential equations within $\mathcal D^*(\Omega)$. We discuss our result in contrast to and comparison with similar results about the restrictions of the regular operators on the space of Schwartz distribution $\mathcal D^\prime(\Omega)$, where these operators are often non-surjective.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a sequel that clings tightly to its storied heritage, never once betraying the foundation that was laid in 2002. From the second I took control of the fuzzy Lombax again, my muscle memory kicked in, and I was flipping through the air and smashing boxes like I had never stopped. Insomniac Games made a sequel for longtime fans that hits the right classic notes, feeling like a glorious reunion, even though these characters never left our side. The heavy doses of nostalgia are handled with care but are only half of what make this sequel a must-play for PlayStation 5’s early adopters.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

ZoPE: A Fast Optimizer for ReLU Networks with Low-Dimensional Inputs

Deep neural networks often lack the safety and robustness guarantees needed to be deployed in safety critical systems. Formal verification techniques can be used to prove input-output safety properties of networks, but when properties are difficult to specify, we rely on the solution to various optimization problems. In this work, we present an algorithm called ZoPE that solves optimization problems over the output of feedforward ReLU networks with low-dimensional inputs. The algorithm eagerly splits the input space, bounding the objective using zonotope propagation at each step, and improves computational efficiency compared to existing mixed integer programming approaches. We demonstrate how to formulate and solve three types of optimization problems: (i) minimization of any convex function over the output space, (ii) minimization of a convex function over the output of two networks in series with an adversarial perturbation in the layer between them, and (iii) maximization of the difference in output between two networks. Using ZoPE, we observe a $25\times$ speedup on property 1 of the ACAS Xu neural network verification benchmark and an $85\times$ speedup on a set of linear optimization problems. We demonstrate the versatility of the optimizer in analyzing networks by projecting onto the range of a generative adversarial network and visualizing the differences between a compressed and uncompressed network.
ScienceNature.com

Multication perovskite 2D/3D interfaces form via progressive dimensional reduction

Many of the best-performing perovskite photovoltaic devices make use of 2D/3D interfaces, which improve efficiency and stability – but it remains unclear how the conversion of 3D-to-2D perovskite occurs and how these interfaces are assembled. Here, we use in situ Grazing-Incidence Wide-Angle X-Ray Scattering to resolve 2D/3D interface formation during spin-coating. We observe progressive dimensional reduction from 3D to n = 3 → 2 → 1 when we expose (MAPbBr3)0.05(FAPbI3)0.95 perovskites to vinylbenzylammonium ligand cations. Density functional theory simulations suggest ligands incorporate sequentially into the 3D lattice, driven by phenyl ring stacking, progressively bisecting the 3D perovskite into lower-dimensional fragments to form stable interfaces. Slowing the 2D/3D transformation with higher concentrations of antisolvent yields thinner 2D layers formed conformally onto 3D grains, improving carrier extraction and device efficiency (20% 3D-only, 22% 2D/3D). Controlling this progressive dimensional reduction has potential to further improve the performance of 2D/3D perovskite photovoltaics.
ComputersNature.com

Designing zero-dimensional dimer-type all-inorganic perovskites for ultra-fast switching memory

Resistive switching memory that uses halide perovskites (HP) has been considered as next-generation storage devices due to low operation voltage and high on/off ratio. However, the memory still faces challenges for stable operation with fast switching speed, which hinders the practical application. Thus, it should be considered from the stage of designing the HP for memory applications. Here, we design the perovskite memory using a high-throughput screening based on first-principles calculations. Total 696 compositions in four different crystal structures are investigated and essential parameters including stability, vacancy formation, and migration are considered as the descriptor. We select dimer-Cs3Sb2I9 as an optimal HP for memory; the device that uses dimer-Cs3Sb2I9 has ultra-fast switching speed (~20 ns) compared to the device that uses layer-Cs3Sb2I9 (>100 ns). The use of lead-free perovskite avoids environmental problems caused by lead in perovskite. These results demonstrate the feasibility to design the memory with ultra-fast switching speed.
ComputersNature.com

Experimental demonstration of multiple dimensional coding decoding for image transfer with controllable vortex arrays

Vortex beams carrying orbital angular momentum (OAM), which featuring helical phase front, have been regarded as an alternative spatial degree of freedom for optical mode coding and multiplexing. For most reported OAM-based mode coding schemes, data information is only encoded by different OAM mode states. In this paper, we introduce a novel design technique to construct vortex array phase grating (VAPGs) for the flexible generation of vortex arrays, and employ the proposed VAPGs to realize multi-dimensional space/mode/amplitude coding/decoding. By designing VAPGs with different parameters and loading them on to a single spatial light modulator (SLM), we successfully generate vortex array with different mode states and relative power in the experiments. Moreover, a 10-bit multi-dimensional space/mode/amplitude data coding/decoding scheme for image transfer in free-space link with a zero bit-error-rate is experimentally demonstrated, which confirm the feasibility of our proposed VAPG-based coding/decoding scheme.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Quantum diffusion map for nonlinear dimensionality reduction

Inspired by random walk on graphs, diffusion map (DM) is a class of unsupervised machine learning that offers automatic identification of low-dimensional data structure hidden in a high-dimensional dataset. In recent years, among its many applications, DM has been successfully applied to discover relevant order parameters in many-body systems, enabling automatic classification of quantum phases of matter. However, classical DM algorithm is computationally prohibitive for a large dataset, and any reduction of the time complexity would be desirable. With a quantum computational speedup in mind, we propose a quantum algorithm for DM, termed quantum diffusion map (qDM). Our qDM takes as an input N classical data vectors, performs an eigen-decomposition of the Markov transition matrix in time $O(\log^3 N)$, and classically constructs the diffusion map via the readout (tomography) of the eigenvectors, giving a total runtime of $O(N^2 \text{polylog}\, N)$. Lastly, quantum subroutines in qDM for constructing a Markov transition operator, and for analyzing its spectral properties can also be useful for other random walk-based algorithms.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Direct regularized reconstruction for the three-dimensional Calderón problem

Electrical Impedance Tomography gives rise to the severely ill-posed Calderón problem of determining the electrical conductivity distribution in a bounded domain from knowledge of the associated Dirichlet-to-Neumann map for the governing equation. The uniqueness and stability questions for the three-dimensional problem were largely answered in the affirmative in the 1980's using complex geometrical optics solutions, and this led further to a direct reconstruction method relying on a non-physical scattering transform. In this paper, the reconstruction problem is taken one step further towards practical applications by considering data contaminated by noise. Indeed, a regularization strategy for the three-dimensional Calderón problem is presented based on a suitable and explicit truncation of the scattering transform. This gives a certified, stable and direct reconstruction method that is robust to small perturbations of the data. Numerical tests on simulated noisy data illustrate the feasibility and regularizing effect of the method, and suggest that the numerical implementation performs better than predicted by theory.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum phase transition dynamics in the two-dimensional transverse-field Ising model

The quantum Kibble-Zurek mechanism (QKZM) predicts universal dynamical behavior in the vicinity of quantum phase transitions (QPTs). It is now well understood for one-dimensional quantum matter. Higher-dimensional systems, however, remain a challenge, complicated by fundamental differences of the associated QPTs and their underlying conformal field theories. In this work, we take the first steps towards exploring the QKZM in two dimensions. We study the dynamical crossing of the QPT in the paradigmatic Ising model by a joint effort of modern state-of-the-art numerical methods. As a central result, we quantify universal QKZM behavior close to the QPT. However, upon traversing further into the ferromagnetic regime, we observe deviations from the QKZM prediction. We explain the observed behavior by proposing an {\it extended QKZM} taking into account spectral information as well as phase ordering. Our work provides a starting point towards the exploration of dynamical universality in higher-dimensional quantum matter.
ScienceNature.com

An estimation on the mechanical stabilities of SAMs by low energy Ar cluster ion collision

The stability of the molecular self-assembled monolayers (SAMs) is of vital importance to the performance of the molecular electronics and their integration to the future electronics devices. Here we study the effect of electron irradiation-induced cross-linking on the stability of self-assembled monolayer of aromatic 5,5′-bis(mercaptomethyl)-2,2′-bipyridine [BPD; HS-CH2-(C5H3N)2-CH2-SH] on Au (111) single crystal surface. As a refence, we also study the properties of SAMs of electron saturated 1-dodecanethiol [C12; CH3-(CH2)11-SH] molecules. The stability of the considered SAMs before and after electron-irradiation is studied using low energy Ar+ cluster depth profiling monitored by recording the X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) core level spectra and the UV-photoelectron spectroscopy (UPS) in the valance band range. The results indicate a stronger mechanical stability of BPD SAMs than the C12 SAMs. The stability of BPD SAMs enhances further after electron irradiation due to intermolecular cross-linking, whereas the electron irradiation results in deterioration of C12 molecules due to the saturated nature of the molecules. The depth profiling time of the cross-linked BPD SAM is more than 4 and 8 times longer than the profiling time obtained for pristine and BPD and C12 SAMs, respectively. The UPS results are supported by density functional theory calculations, which show qualitative agreement with the experiment and enable us to interpret the features in the XPS spectra during the etching process for structural characterization. The obtained results offer helpful options to estimate the structural stability of SAMs which is a key factor for the fabrication of molecular devices.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Quantum algorithm for Dyck Language with Multiple Types of Brackets

We consider the recognition problem of the Dyck Language generalized for multiple types of brackets. We provide an algorithm with quantum query complexity $O(\sqrt{n}(\log n)^{0.5k})$, where $n$ is the length of input and $k$ is the maximal nesting depth of brackets. Additionally, we show the lower bound for this problem which is $O(\sqrt{n}c^{k})$ for some constant $c$.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On the Transcendence of Period Images

Let $f : X \to S$ be a family of smooth projective algebraic varieties over a smooth connected base $S$, with everything defined over $\overline{\mathbb{Q}}$. Denote by $\mathbb{V} = R^{2i} f_{*} \mathbb{Z}(i)$ the associated integral variation of Hodge structure on the degree $2i$ cohomology. We consider the following question: when can a fibre $\mathbb{V}_{s}$ above an algebraic point $s \in S(\overline{\mathbb{Q}})$ be isomorphic to a transcendental fibre $\mathbb{V}_{s'}$ with $s' \in S(\mathbb{C}) \setminus S(\overline{\mathbb{Q}})$? When $\mathbb{V}$ induces a quasi-finite period map $\varphi : S \to \Gamma \backslash D$, conjectures in Hodge theory predict that such isomorphisms cannot exist. We introduce new differential-algebraic techniques to show this is true for all points $s \in S(\overline{\mathbb{Q}})$ outside of an explicit proper closed algebraic subset of $S$. As a corollary we establish the existence of a canonical $\overline{\mathbb{Q}}$-algebraic model for normalizations of period images.
Sciencearxiv.org

Nonequilibrium Quantum Thermodynamics in the Process of Adiabatic Speedup

Understanding heat transfer between a quantum system and its environment is of grave importance if reliable quantum devices are to be constructed. Here, the heat transfer between the system and bath in non-Markovian open quantum systems in the process of adiabatic speedup is investigated. Using the quantum state diffusion equation method, the heat current, energy current and the power are calculated during the free evolution and under external control of the system. While the heat current increases with increasing system-bath coupling strength and bath temperature, the non-Markovian nature of the bath can restrict the heat current. Without pulse control, the heat current is nearly equal to energy current. However, with pulse control, the energy current is nearly equal to the power. We show that more non-Markovian baths can be used to better approximate an adiabatic evolution and have a smaller heat current. Our results reveal that the non-Markovian nature of the bath significantly contributes to both the heat transfer rate as well as the effective adiabatic speedup.